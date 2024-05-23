Farm Weekly
Farmers and opposition reassure Kuwait

May 24 2024 - 8:00am
Federal MP for O'Connor, Rick Wilson, delivers the letter about live sheep exports by sea to Ziad Abdullah Alnajem, Government of Kuwait.
Federal O'Connor MP Rick Wilson recently delivered a letter to a major live sheep exports by sea customer in Kuwait, reassuring the Liberal Party's commitment to overturn the pending industry ban should it return to government.

