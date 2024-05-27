Small showers to bring low rainfall totals

Showers brought between 10-20 milimetres of rainfall to the Perth area and parts of the South West region over the weekend.
Brunswick Junction recorded 21mm of rainfall on May 25 and almost another 10mm two days later.
Collie recorded 16.4mm on May 27, while Donnybrook East recorded 14.4mm over three days between May 25-27 and Vasse picked up 13.3mm on May 25.
Ferguson Valley, Walpole Forestry and Boyanup North all picked up just over 10mm of rainfall over the past three days.
Showers are expected to linger around the State until Thursday, bringing widespread, low rainfall totals of up to 10mm to the Wheatbelt and Great Southern region, and up to 25mm on the south coast.
In the first week of June (May 31 - June 6), low rainfall totals are expected to continue, with up to 10mm of rainfall expected for the Wheatbelt and Great Southern regions, and up to 25mm for the South Coastal and South West regions.
