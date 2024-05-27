Farm Weekly
Home/News

Art in the heart of wildflower country

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
May 27 2024 - 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Ansell was born and raised in wildflower country but only began painting wildflowers a few years into her career as an artist. Picture supplied.
Helen Ansell was born and raised in wildflower country but only began painting wildflowers a few years into her career as an artist. Picture supplied.

Growing up in Meekatharra surrounded by wildflowers makes for perfect creative inspiration, but painter, designer and mum-of-three Helen Ansell didn't realise what she had missed until she returned home from living overseas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.