Art in the heart of wildflower country

Growing up in Meekatharra surrounded by wildflowers makes for perfect creative inspiration, but painter, designer and mum-of-three Helen Ansell didn't realise what she had missed until she returned home from living overseas.
Today, Ms Ansell runs a successful studio gallery in Mullewa, where she creates and sells her wildflower-inspired work, and has a coffee with passersby as they come up to the town to see the real things out in the bush.
During the late 1980s, Ms Ansell's father Don Miller ran a sheep station near Wiluna, where she would spend the weekends and school holidays.
At the time, before the days of fly-in, fly-out work, Meekatharra was a consistently populated mining town, and Ms Ansell went to a school of 300 students.
Art has been a part of Ms Ansell's childhood, however she never thought she could make a career out of it.
Ms Ansell said she was always painting for fun.
"Until one of my friends suggested I should have an exhibition, because I had enough work to have a whole solo show just sitting around my house," she said.
Ms Ansell went on to study youth work at university in Perth, after attending boarding school.
However, after graduating in 2002, Ms Ansell moved to Scotland where she lived for three years.
During this time, Ms Ansell was finding her feet in her art practice, and selling works at one of the largest art festivals in Europe, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where tens of thousands of visitors attend.
"That was an amazing experience, I had the opportunity to sell work to lots of different countries," Ms Ansell said.
"I ended up earning enough money to have my own studio and work as a full-time artist.
"Then my visa expired and I cried the whole plane ride home," she said.
When Ms Ansell returned to Western Australia, her dad, who was still living and working on the sheep station, asked if she wanted to come and help him.
"I said, 'OK dad, I will move from Edinburgh to the middle of the desert on one condition, that you get the internet connected'," Ms Ansell said.
Coming back home made Ms Ansell realise all the natural beauty around her, which she didn't think twice about when she was a kid.
"The station is 300,000 acres (121,406 hectares) and the land is completely flat," Ms Ansell said.
"There's one tiny hill that you can stand on and see the horizon for 360 degrees and everything you can see is the one station.
"If any of my Scotland friends came here, it would just blow their minds."
Inspired by shape and colour, the beauty of WA's native flowers allowed for endless creativity found nowhere else in the world, and with more than 10,000 species to draw inspiration from, Ms Ansell is never short of ideas.
Her work is cohesive, colourful and balanced, with all the elements fitting together perfectly.
It's hard to imagine not having a meticulous plan to achieve these kinds of results, but Ms Ansell said she never starts a painting knowing what the finished product will look like.
"It's a bit like a jigsaw puzzle, I'll just do one piece at a time," she said.
"I never have a picture in my head, and it surprises me at the end."
Ms Ansell likes the challenge of finding new colour palettes, never using the same mix of colours twice, and finding new ways to convey the wildflowers.
Some wildflowers are so uncommon that only a few images of them exist online.
On the back of each painting, Ms Ansell includes some information about the species depicted.
She said it's fun to learn about the plants while she's researching and painting, and sharing that with interested buyers at the end - especially when they recognise the plants straight away.
The first solo exhibition Ms Ansell held almost never happened.
She approached her high school art teacher, the only other artist she knew, and asked if she would open her exhibition.
"I asked her if she would open the exhibition for me, and she said it would ruin her reputation as an artist to be associated with my work," she said.
The gut-wrenching comment almost led to Ms Ansell throwing in the towel, and if she did, she wouldn't have sold every painting that was displayed.
Eventually it all fell into place, Ms Ansell was creating art prints which fit perfectly into visitor centres, museums and art galleries, all aimed at tourists.
She moved to Mullewa seven years ago, and set up her studio in 2021.
"I never thought I'd have a gallery, I thought I'd have a studio and send my work down to Perth," Ms Ansell said.
"But then I discovered that for two months of the year, we have thousands of tourists visiting for the wildflowers."
The interest in her work was affirming, but one thing that visitors would always ask was where to buy a coffee.
"I was sending 100 people a day to the petrol station, which was really embarrassing," Ms Ansell said.
Setting up their own coffee machine was the start of making the gallery a social meeting place for the wider community.
During the busy months, Ms Ansell barely picks up a brush at all, spending all of her time in the shop front selling artwork and talking to customers.
"It's amazing on all levels because I'm inspired by the environment around me, and tourists want to take home something special that reminds them of their trip," Ms Ansell said.
"It's also been fantastic for the town because now people have somewhere they can take their friends for a coffee.
"It's created this beautiful meeting space where people can come hang out and catch up."
It's a welcome sight Mullewa, where, like any regional or rural town, it can be difficult for brick and mortar stores to stay open.
"To have a new business open and thrive, it's good morale for the town as well," Ms Ansell said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.