Reduced shipping emissions welcomed

The CBH Group has welcomed news of a reduction in shipping emissions following its participation in the Blue Visby trial.
CBH joined a consortium of companies participating in the Blue Visby project in June last year to support research into practical solutions that help reduce international shipping industry greenhouse gas emissions.
The first voyages of the Blue Visby Prototype Trials took place in March and April this year with the bulk carriers M/V Gerdt Oldendorff and the M/V Begonia performing ballast voyages to CBH's Kwinana Grain Terminal.
The prototype trials resulted in CO2 savings of 28.2 per cent for M/V Gerdt Oldendorff and 12.9pc on M/V Begonia, meaning on average 17.3pc, measured against the vessels' respective service speeds of 14 knots per hour.
In the case of the M/V Gerdt Oldendorff, the prototype trial resulted in CO2 savings of 7.9 pc measured against the vessel's intended voyage speed of 12 knots.
It was also demonstrated that the Blue Visby Solution does not interfere with weather routing, voyage planning or the timing of berthing, all of which were left in the hands of the participants.
From a wider perspective, the data collected during the CBH Pilot Program in 2023 and the CBH Prototype Trials in 2024 are consistent with earlier studies and simulations of 20,580 voyages worldwide of 3651 Panamax vessels in 2022, which showed potential CO2 savings by applying the Blue Visby Solution in the order of 23.2pc (median).
The accumulating evidence demonstrates that the systemic optimisation of the ocean passage can deliver substantial reductions in emissions, in a way that is compatible with the commercial and contractual structure of bulk maritime trade, and without causing disruption, as the Blue Visby Solution does not interfere with voyage planning or with cargo operations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.