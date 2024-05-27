Farm Weekly
Reduced shipping emissions welcomed

May 27 2024 - 3:00pm
Bulk carriers undertook ballast voyages to CBHs Kwinana Grain Terminal while CBH participated in the Blue Visby project in June last year.
The CBH Group has welcomed news of a reduction in shipping emissions following its participation in the Blue Visby trial.

