Keeping people fit in the Central Wheatbelt

From Melbourne to Moora, Nat Cahill experienced a major culture shock when she married a farmer and put down roots in rural WA.
The exercise physiologist had worked for many years on WA mine sites and then as the health and performance manager for BP in Melbourne, Victoria.
That role involved a lot of travel around the globe.
It was a world away from the dusty paddocks of the Cahill family farm, half way between Moora and the small community of Yerecoin.
But it was not completely foreign to Ms Cahill, who grew up in Esperance and did her schooling there before moving to Perth as a boarder and carrying on in the city while she did a university science degree in human movement.
"After I met my husband Erin and decided to move to the farm, it did come as a shock to the system," Ms Cahill said.
"I had never been on a farm and was not expecting to ever live in a small town.
"But I have learned a lot about farming from my agronomist husband and wouldn't change things.
"I have found the farming side of our business to be very interesting, although it has been a steep learning curve."
When she arrived to live on the farm, Ms Cahill continued working remotely from home for BP.
She then got married and had two children in quick succession, prompting a change of career.
Roles with the Friends of New Norcia group and the local playgroup enabled her to meet a lot of new people from the wider district.
A friend then pushed her into co-ordinating exercise classes and she started with one session each week in Calingiri and Yerecoin.
"I was running these classes out of the boot of my car in terms of equipment," Ms Cahill said.
"I then expanded into Moora and undertook a Certificate 4 in Pilates - Matwork and Reformer."
To build on her skills, Ms Cahill did a Diploma of Clinical Pilates that enabled her to treat people with pain issues and a Masters degree.
"I wanted people to be able to exercise safely, without hurting more, and to get better," she said.
Matwork Pilates was introduced to Moora when Ms Cahill took on her own studio and this was closely followed by the introduction of several Reformer machines.
Now the studio has six Reformers, a part-time physiotherapist - who was lured to the Wheatbelt from Perth - and a part-time acupuncturist.
Ms Cahill is seeking a massage therapist.
"It is rare to have this level of expertise in a relatively small regional centre," she said.
"We are fortunate."
Ms Cahill literally stumbled across the physiotherapist in Perth when she hurt her knee.
She mentioned she was looking for someone to come to Moora and he decided to give it a go for one day per week.
He is now working four days a week in Moora and no longer has clients in Perth.
The Pilates groups have also been significantly expanded and there are 20 sessions each week spread between Moora and Yerecoin.
Some are group sessions and some are one-on-one with Ms Cahill.
"I started my business when my son was 2.5-years-old and now he is in year 8 and the business just keeps going from strength-to-strength," she said.
"This is my second year with both children away at boarding school and it has allowed me to ramp things up."
During the long Christmas school holidays this year Ms Cahill produced a series of Pilates classes on Vimeo for her clients to use in her absence.
"This kept everybody in the district moving," she said.
Ms Cahill's clientele ranges from high school students to farmers and other community members up to the age of about 75.
She said all classes were designed to fit a wide range of abilities.
"That is the good thing about Pilates - people can participate at their own pace," she said.
"You can layer the exercises so that all classes are open to all abilities."
Ms Cahill is continuing her Pilates study remotely through a teacher in the Eastern States.
On the home front, she has convinced her husband, parents and sister to take up Pilates, and her daughter comes to her classes when home from school.
"It is a real passion for me," she said.
"I can be flat and tired in the morning, but I get quickly energised by both doing pilates and teaching it to others.
"I love what I do here and I love seeing people improving and enjoying themselves."
