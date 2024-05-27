Farm Weekly
Keeping people fit in the Central Wheatbelt

By Mel Williams
May 27 2024 - 8:00pm
The Moora studio has six Reformers, a part-time physiotherapist who was lured to the Wheatbelt from Perth and a part-time acupuncturist. Pictures supplied.
From Melbourne to Moora, Nat Cahill experienced a major culture shock when she married a farmer and put down roots in rural WA.

