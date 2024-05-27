Wool market price and volume reduced

It may have initially been rostered over two days, but the Fremantle wool sale was reduced to a single day last week with offerings decreasing in size gradually over the last couple of months.
The Western Market Indicator slipped 13 cents per kilogram to realise 1262c/kg by the close of business on Tuesday with a pass in rate was 10.2 per cent with 598 bales withdrawn.
The downward softening trend over the course of the year continued for the Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) which recorded a fall of 5c/kg to 1130c/kg, this is an overall cumulative price reduction of 82c/kg for the EMU for the year.
Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) said there had not been much change to the overall price level at this week's Australian wool auctions.
"All types remain under reasonably steady demand, with just the broader than 20 micron Merino types adjusting downwards by any significant margin," AWI said.
"The 0.4 per cent stronger Australian dollar (AUD) value against the US dollar (USD) was offset by the 0.4pc lower AUD auction indicators making for a rather mundane sales series."
Elders district wool manager Darkan/Williams, Sarah Buscumb, said it was a much smaller sale overall, denoted by reduced numbers all round.
"Another week of low demand and low volumes on offer," Ms Buscumb said.
"The offering was only 35,500 Nationally and overall 6.1pc were withdrawn prior to the sale Nationally.
"Movements in the merino fleece were varied and we saw mixed results in the oddments and skirtings."
According to AWI it was the buying power of the three big Chinese top makers that dominated the Merino fleece sector.
"The influential buyers took advantage of the generally subdued trader activity, particularly from the largest buying exporter," AWI said.
"These direct buying orders and indent operations are becoming more of a normal feature of the auction scene lately, and not just restricted to China.
"This method of operation obviously takes away opportunities from traders as volumes available to forward contract are restricted under sluggish demand scenarios and direct buying at auction by the major overseas players."
Most big traders now have an indent client or two to keep purchasing ticking over and to cover off some overheads.
A total of 35,518 bales offered Nationally, resulted in 33,310 successfully, with Western Australia contributing an offering of 5255 and selling 4721.
Next week's week 48 offering is forecast to be about 33,164 bales, which is the lowest it has been since January, with 6449 listed on the roster for Fremantle.
Fremantle has no rostered sale for week 49 and 51, starting Monday, June 3 and June 17.
