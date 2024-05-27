Farm Weekly
Wool market price and volume reduced

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
first published May 27 2024 - 9:00pm
It may have initially been rostered over two days, but the Fremantle wool sale was reduced to a single day last week with offerings decreasing in size gradually over the last couple of months.

