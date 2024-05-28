Geraldton tops as WA housing values and rents soar

WA's regional housing values and rents have continued to pick up the pace this year, accelerating to reach their strongest results since May, 2022.
And Geraldton is leading the pack, according to CoreLogic's latest Regional Market Performance Update, released yesterday, May 27.
It's relative affordability means it has become an attractive option for homebuyers chasing a regional lifestyle change.
"One of the things that has been helping Geraldton with value growth is its affordability,'' said CoreLogic economist and report author Kaytlin Ezzy.
"With a median price still under $400,000, it is really quite affordable, especially compared to say Busselton, which has a median value over the $800,000 mark.
"That's been driving values higher across the Geraldton region."
Predictably, WA's three biggest regional hotspots over the 12 months to April were along the coastline, at Geraldton (values were up 8.8pc), Busselton (up 7.7pc) and Bunbury (6.6pc).
Bunbury recorded the largest annual increase in home values, up 20.7pc over the year.
Bunbury, Busselton and Albany recorded the nation's fastest selling times in the past 12 months, with a median time on the market of 14, 16 and 17 days respectively.
Bunbury, Busselton, Albany and Geraldton have also seen some of the nation's largest increases in rents - by 10pc or more over the past 12 months.
"Values across regional WA have risen by about 13pc in a year - so that is one of the strongest growths in the country outside of Perth,'' Ms Ezzy said.
"It is quite substantial and is being driven by a number of factors, including strong economic indicators across regional WA, it is quite a healthy market in terms of job growth, there's quite strong demographic trends into WA, which is driving overall housing demand and pushing values higher, as well as a strong under-supply of available stock
."The diversity in economic activity across these parts of regional WA - and also Queensland - including agriculture, tourism, ports and mining would also be contributing to the strength of these markets, along with their higher levels of interstate migration, relative affordability and low supply levels."
Ms Ezzy said national regional values rose 2.1pc in the three months to April.
This meant the regions had outperformed the capital city markets, which in comparison lifted 1.7pc in the same period.
"After falling 5.8pc between May, 2022, and January, 2023, regional home values have seen a slower recovery compared to capital city values, but have now regained the losses from the downturn to reach a new record high," Ms Ezzy said.
The cost of renting also accelerated in the regions - rising 6.3pc over the year to April, while the average rental growth in the nation's capitals actually eased slightly.
Bunbury recorded the nation's largest annual percentage rent rise of 16.4pc, but Busselton saw the biggest hike in dollar-terms, with median rents hitting $723 per week up $93.
For investors chasing yields, the best-bets were Kalgoorlie/Bolder (up 4.4pc) with a median value of $344,057 and median weekly rental $614, followed by Geraldton (up 6.2pc).
Ms Ezzy said market analysts were not seeing any signs the pace of values and rent rises would ease any time soon.
"And you would expect some of the affordability advantage that WA has is being eroded, thanks to these strong growth rates,'' she said.
"You would expect some of that demand to ease a little bit, but so far we haven't seen much in the way of it slowing down."
Ms Ezzy said Geraldton and Busselton were the stand-out markets in WA.
"They have had incredibly strong value growth in three months - in fact it's more than some regional areas have recorded over the year,'' she said.
"Despite the strong and sustained period of growth in WA, markets such Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome and Kalgoorlie are still sitting below the peaks they reached during the previous mining boom.
"The rural lifestyle markets are more recovered to new peaks, whereas the more mining-focused areas are still seeing values below those previous peaks."
