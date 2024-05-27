Farm Weekly
Eli is keen to help with tractor duties

Darren O'Dea
Darren O'Dea
May 28 2024
Eli McEllister, 10 months, is right at home steering the tractor for his mum Shamara, on their family property east of Narrogin. Photo by Shamara McEllister.
It's fair to say 10-month-old Eli McEllister was born into farming and long hours in the tractor.

