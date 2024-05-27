Eli is keen to help with tractor duties

It's fair to say 10-month-old Eli McEllister was born into farming and long hours in the tractor.
Twelve months ago Shamara McEllister was heavily pregnant with Eli while she was on tractor duties at the family's Boundyne Gully farm, east of Narrogin
She runs the farm with her husband Cameron and parents-in-law Eddie and Louise McEllister, as well as a nearby lease property.
Fast forward to 2024 and Eli jumps at the opportunity to be in the tractor with his mum.
"It's a big machine, it's loud and there is a lot of dust and I was worried about how he would cope," Ms McEllister said.
"I didn't really know what was going to happen, but he jumped in the cab with me and he was driving.
"Once he found the difference between the turtle and the rabbit (speed variation), he was off."
Like most farm kids, Ms McEllister said Eli wanted to be involved and loved getting outside, which she said was good because, "he has no choice in the matter anyway".
Ms McEllister was dry seeding when speaking to Farm Weekly last week, suggesting it was "not going too bad, considering".
But like most farmers with cropping programs around WA at the moment, it comes with a proviso - the need for more rain.
"Normally down here in Narrogin we have a good opening rain by now," she said.
"Because we are on gravel loams and clay loams, normally it has softened up a bit by now but yeah she is pretty dry and pretty tough going this year."
The McEllister's soils have a lot of underground rock which is pretty hard on the seeding equipment which they are always conscious of.
Ms McEllister said they were just pushing ahead but said, "it has come to the point now where we do actually need it (the rain)".
Their seeding program kicked off at the start of May, a bit earlier from previous years.
"We were looking at getting into (more) sheep and getting a few sheep for myself and my father-in-law to run, but that has obviously gone down the gurgler and it's not a time to get into sheep," Ms Ellister said.
All up about 1500 hectares is being cropped this year and they are using seed that was already stored.
"Normally we would run a couple of different varieties of oats and barley and canola, but this year it's just one variety of whatever we can get and it just goes in the ground and we hope that it grows," she said.
Bannister is the choice for oats, while they are rotating between Planet and Sparticus for the barley - a change from previous years where they have also used Maximus or whatever new variety their agronomist recommended.
Canola is also part of this year's program, while wheat has been dropped.
"We also did lupins last year which didn't go too bad, that was our first year of lupins, but we haven't put in any this year," Ms McEllister said.
"We keep our numbers and our tonnes quite tight and we are feeding sheep for longer this year which we would normally never be doing - normally they are half a foot high in grass by now."
Ms McEllister said because it was so dry, they were "using up a fair bit of seed to keep the sheep alive at the moment".
"We are finding it a bit of a struggle this year, so we will just keep going and try and get ourselves set up for next year," she said.
"It's got to rain one day soon."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.