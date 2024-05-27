Potential there, but rain is needed soon

"IT'S not all doom and gloom but we definitely need rain."
That's the honest sentiment from Millie Brady, agronomist with Esperance Rural Supplies.
"It's a bit dusty down here," she said.
"It's not the most ideal start to the season, a few patches of rain fell around the region, some farmers have got a little bit of soil moisture, but are running out now."
Ms Brady began her agronomy career in Esperance in May 2023 and said this time last year it was also dry and patchy.
"But I don't think it was this dry, the area had a summer rain and a bit more in the profile back then," she said.
"Some guys here have only had 25 to 30 millimetres for the year and just 40mm since last September.
"There's still potential here it's not all doom and gloom, the finish is a bit more important but we definitely need a rain to get crops up."
Ms Brady is concerned for local canola crops with such warm and dry conditions across the region.
"I think most people still put canola in, but may have dropped back a bit," she said.
"I am a bit worried about canola, it's still quite warm.
"Today was 24 degrees up in the Gums (Salmon Gums), those crops that are in they're a bit stressed, but they're not as bad as I thought they might be, in the Wheatbelt it's worse," Ms Brady said last week.
"I am mainly worried about the stuff that hasn't come up yet, because you're looking at about 15 kilogram a day loss after April as we won't be germinating until we get a rain, then it will be a bit cold and the lack of biomass will reduce yield.
"Plus I'm expecting dirty crops once it does rain because we didn't get a knockdown, but we just have to be on that, and we're starting to talk about nitrogen, though some farmers are a bit hesitant to put it on."
The biggest challenge for growers in Esperance and its surrounds according to Ms Brady was the decision making around canola.
"To go or not to go - it depends on the individual grower," she said.
"There's a few around that are reactive, depending on rainfall, they pull up, change their program, or other guys out there who put it in no matter what, if it doesn't do well then they accept it's just the year, that's farming."
Ms Brady said she had been speaking with farmers all over the region about forward planning - rain or no rain.
"There are other things farmers can do to hedge their bets," she said.
"Reduce the upfront fertiliser if you're worried, reduce the amount of units of nitrogen you're putting under.
"If we get a big drop then the plants that aren't up it will be patchy and if they haven't got strong root systems to deal with the anaerobic conditions then we could be in for issues."
Ms Brady said the lack of moisture in crops meant pests weren't causing much havoc currently, with only a few sightings of redlegged earth mites and snails so far.
"It's been so dry I haven't had to do many insecticide sprays," she said.
"Where there are insects we are just monitoring their numbers and activity, because many people don't have the water to go spraying.
"We haven't really had the cold and wet conditions for the red legs which is the main pest throughout canola, the few we've discovered we haven't sprayed for them because I am expecting another germination.
"Where there is marginal moisture, dews in the morning, we have seen snails start to move.
"People were baiting for snails post seeding with most using rainfast snail baits so they'll hang around for a while."
Focusing on the positives, Ms Brady believes there is still a chance for a good season in the region.
"The strong thing that everyone is talking about is the potential to still have a good year because the grain prices are sitting really nicely at the moment," she said.
"Most people are not putting too much in forward contracts but they are definitely talking about it.
"Canola looks strong and wheat's coming back, therefore if we get below average yields with above average price, then we'll be sitting alright."
