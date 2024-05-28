Farm Weekly
Lift in global values drive up prices

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
May 28 2024 - 12:00pm
Risk is being built back into international prices as the size of crops around the world remain largely uncertain for 2024 and crop conditions have deteriorated in some major world producers.
Grain buyers have been securing more of their grain requirements for 2024 due to nervousness over crop production and are pushing prices higher to match grower offer prices as a result.
A lift in international wheat futures markets and a weaker Australian dollar provided a positive lead to Australian grain prices last week.

