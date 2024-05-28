Coating provides graingrower flexibility

Northern graingrowers now have easier access to CSBP Fertilisers nitrogen product, Urea Sustain, with the company commissioning a new coating system in Geraldton.
This site is additional to the depots in Geraldton, Kwinana and Albany.
Urea Sustain is a coated fertiliser that provides increased application flexibility and nutrient use efficiency, featuring a patented formula with two active ingredients that address nitrogen loss pathways.
CSBP claims that with rainfall becoming less predictable, the inhibitors in Urea Sustain offer logistical advantages for growers, allowing more certainty when topdressing nitrogen ahead of forecast rainfall.
The new system coats every granule, providing protection against volatilisation and denitrification processes.
CSBP Fertilisers general manager Ryan Lamp said the new coating system in Geraldton would help meet the rising demand for Urea Sustain across WA.
"Commissioning this new coating system in Geraldton means growers across the Mid West and Wheatbelt now have easier access to this high-efficiency nitrogen source," Mr Lamp said.
"The rapid adoption of Urea Sustain by WA farmers is exciting, and speaks to the desire of growers to improve their productivity and nitrogen use efficiency.
"For the season to date, more than 25 per cent of CSBP's sales of granular nitrogen have been Urea Sustain.
"CSBP's industry-leading trials program has shown Urea Sustain has the potential to significantly out yield urea in the right conditions, and in a 2022 trial at Three Springs, it out yielded urea by up to 25pc."
