Farm Weekly
Home/News

A family affair at Wheatbelt hockey

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
May 28 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isabel Vernon (left), Linda Vernon, Lara Silinger, Amber Silinger, Sarah-Kate Graham, Jack Graham, Corey Ward and Jess McCartney.
Isabel Vernon (left), Linda Vernon, Lara Silinger, Amber Silinger, Sarah-Kate Graham, Jack Graham, Corey Ward and Jess McCartney.

It was a family affair at Mukinbudin Hockey Club last week when the home team included a group of local mums and their kids, playing together for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Farm Weekly journo, researching ag related stories relevant to our readership, with a strong focus on grains. Proud West Aussie, sad West Coast supporter!

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.