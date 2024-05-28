A family affair at Wheatbelt hockey

It was a family affair at Mukinbudin Hockey Club last week when the home team included a group of local mums and their kids, playing together for the first time.
Linda Vernon was joined by 15-year-old daughter Isabel, Amber Silinger played with Lara, 14, 11-year-old Jack played alongside mum Sarah-Kate Graham, while Jess McCartney shared the field with 12-year-old son Corey Ward.
For the record Mukinbudin defeated Bencubbin 4-0.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.