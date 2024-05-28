Presentation dinner wraps up challenge

The 2024 Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge wrapped up last week with its annual presentation dinner in Albany.
The dinner was attended by about 180 entrants, sponsors and committee members and they were treated to a menu which featured beef strongly.
During the evening Bert and Agatha Veenendaal, Evensong Farm, Serpentine, were announced the overall winners of this year's challenge with a group of Red Angus-Blonde d'Aquitaine steers.
Also during the evening a charity auction was held to raise funds for a number of causes.
The main auction raised more than $11,000 for Gate 2 Plate with 20 per cent donated to Regional Mens Health, while four cube roll packs from Harvey Beef equating to the value of charity steer 'The Duke' donated by Wayne and Evonne Mitchell, Mountain Valley Livestock, Narrikup, raised more than $4000 for McGrath Foundation, Blaze Aid, Dolly's Dream and Care Flight.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.