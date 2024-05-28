Presentation dinner wraps up challenge

The main auction raised more than $11,000 for Gate 2 Plate with 20 per cent donated to Regional Mens Health, while four cube roll packs from Harvey Beef equating to the value of charity steer 'The Duke' donated by Wayne and Evonne Mitchell, Mountain Valley Livestock, Narrikup, raised more than $4000 for McGrath Foundation, Blaze Aid, Dolly's Dream and Care Flight.