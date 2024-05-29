Kulin and Hyden fare better than most

Kulin has received 100 millimetres of rain so far this year which is higher than most Western Australian graingrowing regions.
Kulin-based agronomist with ConsultAg, Justine Tyson said graingrowers in the area recognised the importance this has for their yield potential, but they still face challenges.
"For the whole year we've had 100mm so we're probably in an OK spot in Kulin," Ms Tyson said.
"I don't want to sound too negative because in our area we feel very fortunate, you don't have to go far south of Newdegate or Lake Grace and it's really dry, but then you go up to Hyden and it's probably the best area.
"We are in a very good position compared to other people but it's still very warm during the day."
Ms Tyson said the combination of daily temperatures hovering in the mid to high 20s and the absence of rain in recent weeks has led to an increase in insect activity in crops.
"Without the rain plus the warm days we've found that the insects have really ramped up," she said.
"They just love the warm weather and when crops are vulnerable that's what they attack.
"We're certainly having insect problems in canola and lupins."
Lucerne flea and Bryobia mite have both been detected in farms in and around Kulin.
"Their presence means growers have to do an extra spray," Ms Tyson said.
"They're manageable, but just another thing for growers to keep an eye out for."
Ms Tyson said the phone lines had been busy while local farmers were busy seeding, although some are having to wait for the next rain to go in with cereals.
"We've had lots of phone calls about decision making," Ms Tyson said.
"What has been most critical is discussions around seeding depth this year.
"If you've hit the moisture and you've got it up then you've had a win, but if you haven't been able to get down deep enough or you have but missed the moisture it's an issue, but you're not going to know until the end of the year.
"It's like chalk and cheese around here - you go to one farm and their crops are all looking OK and you go to another and they really need this next rain.
"Even crops that are established now will benefit greatly from rain and lower temperatures."
Once the rain does fall in the region, Ms Tyson is predicting significant weed growth.
"I can see a very intense period of spraying coming up once it does rain," she said.
"Everything will need spraying at once so farmers are going to have to plan out how they're going to manage it.
"I expect a huge flush of weeds with the next rain, and with it being so warm, everything is growing very quickly."
Some farmers are yet to plant their cereals, however Ms Tyson said most were done with other aspects of their seeding programs.
"Canola would've been done by now, those decisions were already made, lupins are in, oats are in, it's just cereal paddocks left," she said.
"Most people will finish seeding within a week, the only portions of crop that haven't gone in yet are because some paddocks are too tough to get into without a rain.
"We just have to wait and see - the next rain forecast in a week or two's time will be critical and the deciding factor on a lot of things going forward."
