New equipment helps with southern trials

New trial equipment has already been put to work at grower group Stirlings to Coast Farmers (SCF).
The group recently acquired a new small plot seeder and sprayer which was funded by Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) 2023 Infrastructure Grants.
SCF's Research and Development (R&D) team said the equipment would transform the way it conducted trials and responded to seasonal changes.
GRDC senior regional manager - west, Peter Bird, said GRDC was committed to investing in a way that made a genuine difference for growers.
"GRDC is investing in infrastructure in regional areas to support research, development and extension at a local level and ensure those working in these key roles on the ground have the equipment and buildings to support on farm research and extension that is delivered directly to growers," Mr Bird said.
With the new equipment, SCF gains the flexibility to run its own trials.
The small plot seeder and sprayer allows for precise and timely experimentation, enabling the team to address specific issues faced by local growers as they arise, manage funded trials more efficiently and also tailor local trial programs based on local needs.
The funding also paid for a multi-spectral drone.
A SCF spokesperson said the drone allowed the group to obtain accurate information on crop growth and health with the use of Normalised Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) readings.
NDVI is used to quantify vegetation greenness and is useful in understanding crop density and assessing changes in plant health.
SCF chief executive officer Lizzie von Perger was excited about the new equipment.
"Our R&D team is thrilled with the arrival of the small plot seeder, sprayer and drone," Ms von Perger said.
"This investment will allow us to deliver even more value to local growers with timely and relevant trials and will help contribute to the long-term success of agriculture in our region."
