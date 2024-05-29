Farm Weekly
Home/News

Farming is part of our national identity

By David Hitchens
May 29 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concerned citizen David Hitchins has penned an open letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, he is asking Mr Albanese to implore Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt (pictured) to reverse the decision to ban sheep live export.
Concerned citizen David Hitchins has penned an open letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, he is asking Mr Albanese to implore Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt (pictured) to reverse the decision to ban sheep live export.

An open letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.