Farming is part of our national identity

An open letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
It is a great man who can hold on to his convictions when the melee is shouting him down.
It is an even greater man who can acknowledge that his convictions have gone too far and, having won the day, admit to a mistake.
With this in mind I write to you with the nave hope that you may read this letter and perhaps consider its contents to act to reverse the ban on live exports.
The agricultural industry was the foundation of Australia's economic success and prior to the mining boom, the leading source of export income for the country.
It remains a significant part of the GDP and, unlike mining, it is renewable.
This income is part of the wealth of the nation that that supports all the other things that make the country so great.
Farming also is an important part of the cultural psyche that makes up the national identity.
Something like two per cent of the working population produces the foods that allow the remainder of the population to follow their dreams and careers without needing to spend 25pc of their time seeking or growing food.
This enables them to be teachers, doctors, artists, and even politicians.
With this in mind I find it astonishing the degree of animosity and political apathy towards farmers and farming in Australia.
I just don't understand how or why urban Australia has turned against the nation's farmers.
As a person schooled in the dismal science of economics, you will have been trained in and understand the principles of supply and demand, as well as the concept of marginal rate of return.
Less well taught in the schools of economics is the impact of seasonality and variation, even though 'the corn-hog cycle' was the founding basis of econometrics (first studied in the USA).
In the brittle and rainfall dependent landscape that is Australian farming it is essential that farmers can reduce grazing numbers in a cycle that matches the seasons and, when the seasons fail, take action to move livestock.
When a farmer's only option is to push stock into the arms of the abattoirs and supermarket chains, the net back pricing will fall down to the marginal rate of return.
This value is somewhere just above the cost of road freight to the abattoirs, which is the road to economic ruin.
By eliminating access to a valuable and flexible market of live export not only are you condemning a large portion of the Australian flock, employment and economic welfare in rural areas, but livestock welfare and environmental care will reduce too.
Without access to markets and some offering zero marginal return to farmers, they will be tempted to 'hold on' in poor seasons and in bad ones end up euthanising stock.
There are hundreds of dissertations written and books published on this topic but you and your government seem to ignore them in favour of the inner city melee.
I implore you to take a step back and consider if you may have gone too far in appeasing them.
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt appears to be the Minister Against Agriculture and has closed his ears to reason.
He is certainly not fighting the corner for agriculture as should be his duty as minister.
Please try to get his attention and find an elegant way to reverse this decision.
Be the greater man.
David Hitchens, a concerned citizen and supporter of Australia farming.
