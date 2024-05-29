Max is on top of his farming game

The future is in good hands with third-generation farmer Max Avery ready to take charge when his time comes - he may only be three, but farming runs in his veins.
Until Max is ready, the farm is being run by his dad Stewart and mum Kylie, who is also a school teacher in Dowerin, while grandparents Duncan and Frizzy, although officially semi-retired, are always ready to step in when needed.
The Avery family property, Elouera Farms, is located at Manmanning, Mr Avery (Stewart) said just last Wednesday night they finished planting a crop of 3850 hectares.
They began their seeding program on April 17, not long before receiving rain in late April.
"For the year we've had 90 to 110 millimetres so we've been pretty lucky," Mr Avery said.
"And of the 16mm to 34mm that fell on the 30th of April, three quarters of the farm got 34mm, which is lucky so our canola is all up, lupins are all up, barley's all up and a quarter of the wheat."
Mr Avery said they had planted all their canola and lupins before the rain, all other grains and pasture crops were put in after.
"Last season our yield was a touch below average," he said.
"We were very lucky again last year getting canola out of the ground, because we ended up with 200mm of rain and it fell at the right time because the crops did alright."
This year Mr Avery said together with his full-time worker Rhylee Holmes, they planted 1500 hectares of wheat, using Zen, Brumby, Vixen and the new noodle variety Firefly.
"We put in 700ha of barley, Maximus and we're also trying Combat, 770ha of GM canola Hunter and Emu, 400ha of oats plus export hay, grain/sheep feed, Jurien lupins, fran2o clover and 600ha of pasture for our 500 mated ewes," he said.
"We cut back from 900 mated ewes last year, we haven't been over 1200 ewes for a few years because we've done so well out of canola.
"I'm not one for running something that doesn't make a profit, so at this stage we'll wait and see what happens."
Mr Avery said despite a bit of rain, the conditions in Manmanning were still dry and the soil was warm, along with the temperatures.
"We are still averaging 26 to 27 degrees during the day and nights are 10 to 17 degrees," he said.
"We had rain but it's still been the driest seeding I've ever done in terms of fog and dew.
"We've had one dew and that's it, it's the first seeding I haven't had a fog, normally we would have had damp mornings or fogs to freshen the crop, by the end of May normally you get some kind of moisture out of the air.
"We need something to change."
Mr Avery is the youngest of five children - his four older sisters are spread all over WA and love coming back to the farm and bringing their kids, visits Max especially enjoys.
Mr Avery said Max is an extremely inquisitive little fellow.
"He asks why a lot," he said.
"I try and tell him what we are actually doing, he's a full bottle of where and why that tractor is moving."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.