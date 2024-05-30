Farm Weekly
Home/News

Community and culture at the heart of her art

By Mel Williams
May 30 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine John has a strong connection to country and interprets this in her artwork. Picture supplied.
Jasmine John has a strong connection to country and interprets this in her artwork. Picture supplied.

Broome beach-goers would be hard pressed not to notice the striking new Indigenous design on the bathers of members of the local Surf Life Saving Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.