Community and culture at the heart of her art

Broome beach-goers would be hard pressed not to notice the striking new Indigenous design on the bathers of members of the local Surf Life Saving Club.
It is the clever work of local young artist Jasmine John, of Jasmine John Artwork.
She said the design was a reflection on Broome and had been created in the club's main colours of navy, yellow and maroon.
The large yellow elements represent the relationship between the individual, wider surf club members and the community and depict the strength of the club's community.
"The design also shows that whatever country the Broome Surf Life Saving Club team is on, they have the support of the Broome community behind them," Ms John said.
"The surrounding white sea of dots represents the individuals of the club's community.
"This is further complemented by the maroon symbols that depict people gathering and teaching."
Ms John was in Melbourne when she was asked to provide artwork for the revitalisation of the Broome Surf Life Saving club and she learned valuable new digital art skills during the creative process.
"This project was a good one because everyone knows everyone in Broome and it will promote my art around town," Ms John said.
"It is good exposure and it is a link to the salt water that I love."
Ms John is a 21-year-old Aboriginal woman of Nyikina descent.
She is based in Broome, but studying in Perth.
Her family come from Derby way, as part of the Crawford/Buckle mob, and she spent most of her childhood at her family's small bush block four miles out of Broome in the Kimberley.
Here she developed a close connection to country and through her art was able to translate childhood stories.
Ms John completed primary and high school in Broome.
She started a double degree university course in Perth studying exercise physiology, sport science and health.
Last year, she switched to a four-year occupational therapy degree, which she started in Melbourne and is continuing in Perth.
"I realised there were a lot of physiotherapists out there, but not many occupational therapists and not many Indigenous occupational therapists," she said.
"Occupational therapy will give me more options for employment and the chance to take my skills back to the community where I grew up."
While Ms John lives in the city, her heart firmly belongs to the wide open spaces and turquoise ocean of Broome.
"I mostly paint my interpretation of the landscapes and surrounds of my home in Broome," she said.
Ms John said she had been interested in art for as long as she could remember and it was such an important part of the Indigenous culture.
"I am passionate about painting," she said.
In 2018, Ms John wanted to get her recreational skipper's ticket.
To raise the money to do the course she and a few other Girl's Academy students ran an art auction at Broome Senior High School and all her pieces were sold.
"From there, things took off and I have continued to do my art around uni work," she said.
"It is a juggle fitting everything in, but it is my escape."
Ms John said it was difficult living away from her family and her country and part of the reason why she painted was to maintain a connection to their lives.
"My family was part of the stolen generation and a lot of my painting also pays homage to that," she said.
"My art is a reflection of me and my Indigenous heritage."
Ms John said, as a fair-skinned Aboriginal woman, she was often reluctant to identify as Indigenous - as the stolen generations affected her family significantly.
"I wasn't familiar with my culture," she said.
"Painting provided me with a connection and made me feel proud in recognising my Indigenous background.
"My artwork is a pathway to tell my personal stories, portray the beauty of country or, more recently with commissions, depict someone else's story, and I love it."
Ms John paints for pleasure, does commissions and sells her work regularly through a restaurant south of Perth.
"People tell me their stories and I interpret these on canvas through my art," she said.
"It is about how I interpret the stories and the connection to the land."
In her spare time, Ms John loves participating in sport and she works part-time at Healthway.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.