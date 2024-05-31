Waste not want not

Western Australia's apple capital of Donnybrook now has a cidery in town with the opening of Shag Brewing Company in the well-known Dimasi family's shed.
It is being run by Lee-ann Dimasi, who is passionate about using and value-adding to seconds and misshapen fruit that would otherwise be wasted.
Ms Dimasi has been able to use a range of fruits in the cidery, which was officially opened at the Donnybrook Apple Festival in March.
She is a third generation Dimasi and comes from an orchard, vegetable and cattle farming background.
Her brother Gary runs the well-known Paradise Beef enterprise and the family runs cattle and grows rockmelons, honeydew melons, watermelons, pumpkins, apples, a range of stonefruit and pears.
"I have always been interested in cider and I am sick of the beautiful fruit that we grow being wasted if it falls outside of market specifications," Ms Dimasi said.
"We can't just keep supplying mainstream markets because there is no future for us as farmers if we don't start to value-add to our products.
"Supermarkets keep changing their minds on what they want and this just leads to more food wastage."
Ms Dimasi started experimenting with cider making about three years ago, when she infused an apple base with apricots to produce a drink with eight per cent alcohol.
This received a big tick of approval from her mum, who until that point did not drink alcohol, and other friends and family who loved it.
Through the family business, Ms Dimasi has worked with wholesalers and been involved in supplying product direct to restaurants in the South West.
She also worked in the family's roadhouse and tavern at Halfway House in North Bannister.
"So I have experience at both ends of the supply chain," she said.
"In the case of cider, that is from the apple trees in the paddock to the bar at North Bannister."
Ms Dimasi has set up the Shag cidery in the family's original fruit and vegetable packing shed and fruit shop in the centre of Donnybrook, where she hopes it will be easily accessible for locals and tourists.
There are four ciders on tap that will be foundation flavours.
These are apple, apple and passionfruit and apple and apricot in sweet and dry versions.
The plan is to vary the flavours with fruits as they come into season.
For example, Ms Dimasi produced an apple and rasberry mix, which was her favourite.
"We will use whatever seasonal fruits we can get our hands on and put these through the cider process, especially if it looks like that fruit will go to waste.
"We have enough apples from our own orchards to produce an apple cider all year round.
"Most of that will be seconds apples, although we recently used some first grade apples that did not reach the right colour and these would have otherwise gone to waste.
"We will also take other producers' apples as we grow and find more markets.
"It is great to see this good quality fruit being used."
Ms Dimasi also produces fresh apple juice and will do other juices that will be cold pressed pasturisation, which means they will have an extended shelf life.
She said value adding to the family's fruit crops meant they would no longer be price takers.
"This way, we can use the cidery to produce a great product with quality fruit," she said.
"It is also creating employment for a small town that until now has not had a cellar door."
The cidery employs family members and four casual staff from the family farm on a rotation basis.
Ms Dimasi said learning the cider process had involved a lot of trial and error and changing of recipes.
"It is just like baking a cake - there are several elements to the process," she said.
"For example, I tried the passionfruit and apple mix on a dry base rather than a sweet base by accident and it turned out beautifully.
"A lot of people loved it.
"Everyone's palette is different and generally older people like a dry based cider and younger people like a sweet base.
"The passionfruit and apple cider is definitely the most popular mix to date."
Whether the cider has a dry or sweet base depends on the variety of fruit used and the climate.
Ms Dimasi said every cider batch had its own taste.
She said cidery customers were keen to know the provenance of the cider and how the fruit was grown.
"And I get immediate feedback from them about the cider," she said.
"It is a win-win situation."
Ms Dimasi said she hoped the cidery, with its cellar door, lunch and corporate menu and take-away service, would become a tourist destination in its own right, in a town renowned for its apples and the Donnybrook Apple Fun Park.
She said her future plans included selling cider direct to restaurants and supplying wholesalers and retailers across WA.
"Our cider is unique because we are using real, fresh fruit," she said.
"We have minimal additives and maximum natural produce.
"Waste product from the fruit crushing process is being turned into flour, vinegar and preserves and sold under the Shag a Gypsy banner."
Shag also has a range of fruit-flavoured sorbets that are proving popular with the warm autumn weather, it does gin and vodka and will soon release a range of beers.
After three years of business development, the Shag cidery is open Thursdays to Mondays for taste testing and sales.
