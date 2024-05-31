Farm Weekly
Waste not want not

By Mel Williams
May 31 2024 - 8:00pm
Lee-ann Dimasi at the Shag Brewing Company cidery in the heart of Donnybrook.
Western Australia's apple capital of Donnybrook now has a cidery in town with the opening of Shag Brewing Company in the well-known Dimasi family's shed.

