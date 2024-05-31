Farm Weekly
Grass is gold for Pemberton couple

By Mel Williams
June 1 2024 - 9:00am
Dean Ryan said the family wanted to change the mindset of consumers from" buying produce purely on cosmetic appearance and price to instead choosing for nutrient density and flavour".
A passion for their produce has led Dean and Julia Ryan down the path of creating their own brand of grassfed beef and lamb, organic avocados and Dori gold kiwifruit.

