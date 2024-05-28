Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

Hail, wind and rain puts Wheatbelt on alert

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated May 28 2024 - 4:42pm, first published 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture shared by Goomalling Police on Twitter/X.
Picture shared by Goomalling Police on Twitter/X.

The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Wheatbelt, the northern parts of the Great Southern and the southeastern parts of the Central West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.