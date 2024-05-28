Hail, wind and rain puts Wheatbelt on alert

The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Wheatbelt, the northern parts of the Great Southern and the southeastern parts of the Central West.
A cold front has generated a line of severe isolated thunderstorms from Dalwallinu to Corrigin heading in an easterly direction, likely to affect Merredin, Corrigin, Dalwallinu, Dowerin, Hyden and Wongan Hills.
These thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding.
These conditions are expected to continue until tonight.
Stay up to date via emergency.wa.gov.au and bom.gov.au/wa/warnings
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.