Mia reads emotional sheep producer plea

An impassioned, gut-wrenching letter recently read out in State Parliament by Central Wheatbelt MP Mia Davies, struck a chord with fellow parliamentarians, as well as amassing hundreds of views and shares online.
On May 15, Ms Davies read out a letter from "someone close to her" to the chamber, which she said perfectly encapsulated the sentiment of farmers around the four-year phase out of live sheep export.
"Today I got off the phone to my stock agent who had just found a home for 600 scanned in lamb to twin ewes and I balled my eyes out.
I should feel elated that I can sell those ewes and plant another 100 hectares of crop but I cried.
I cried for the stock agent and his family who wouldn't be able to sell the 1000 lambs those ewes were rearing.
I cried for the local sheep livestock carrier who wouldn't be able to cart those 1000 lambs to market.
I cried for the new local shearing contractor we have employed and for his family who wouldn't be able to shear those ewes and lambs this year.
This is all not mentioning the fact these ewes would rear another 4000 lambs over their lifetime in my area.
I cried for the future outlook for my local school.
I cried for the future outlook for our town imagining more and more people exiting as the need for people in the livestock industry rapidly diminishes.
I cried for my family who are sharing this burden with me.
And I cried for myself because I'm so ... tired and so frustrated towards a government that simply fails to understand all this."
"It takes a lot for a bloke to write something like that, and there are many of them feeling just like this because of a decision their own government has made," Ms Davies said tearfully in parliament.
Following her speech, The Nationals WA representative said Labor Party members in the chamber said while they didn't agree with live sheep exports by sea, they acknowledged the industry was hurting.
"There is such a small presence of members linked to agricultural industries left in parliament as a result of years of electoral reform," Ms Davies said.
"The introduction of 'one vote, one value' has reduced the number of representatives that have connections to those industries.
"It's a numbers game and it has never been any different."
Ms Davies said her initial reaction after hearing the end date for the phase-out of live sheep exports by sea, by 2028, was anger, disappointment and a sense of injustice.
"Governments are elected to make difficult decisions, not popular decisions, and that means you listen to stakeholders and you look at the broader benefit," Ms Davies said.
"This government, both at a Federal and State level has shown time and time again that polling, politics, and populism are more important to them than doing the right things for everyone in Western Australia, and Australia."
With retirement in sight, Ms Davies said in the context of her whole political career, the phase-out of live sheep exports by sea was the most significant.
"This would be the most significant because it's not based on science or sound economic advice, it's not based on anything other than pure politics and ideology," she said.
"For me, that rings a bell for other industries which may become unpopular in a broader community sense."
In 2010 and 2011, Western Australia went through a widespread drought, but said this government decision was even worse.
"But (the drought) was Mother Nature, what infuriates me, and what is so deeply unfair, is that this is a government doing this to its own constituents and its own community," Ms Davies said.
"Crowing about it, and being pleased about it, the messaging from the Federal government and minister is 'look at us, we're getting it done, we're destroying an industry and we're proud of it"'...have some humility.
"Good government understands that you allow people to build wealth, add value and create jobs, and that's what our regional industries do."
