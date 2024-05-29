Farm Weekly
A Gentle approach for seeding program

Darren O'Dea
Darren O'Dea
May 30 2024 - 8:00am
Will Gentle, who is now back on the family farm, is hopeful of good rainfall this week.

Reaching the halfway point of a 600 hectare seeding program, and experiencing dry conditions so far this year, means Will Gentle is not in a rush to finish it off by dry seeding.

