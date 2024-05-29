A Gentle approach for seeding program

Reaching the halfway point of a 600 hectare seeding program, and experiencing dry conditions so far this year, means Will Gentle is not in a rush to finish it off by dry seeding.
The 24-year-old was hopeful of good rain this week to get back into the program that will probably finish with short-season wheat variety, Arrino.
The fourth-generation farmer is working on his family's home property on the edge of the Northam Shire, as well as leased blocks in the Shires of Cunderdin and York, with his dad Luke, younger brother Aidan, 22, and grandfather Phillip.
"I think we will just wait," Mr Gentle said before getting back into a lupin paddock on leased land not far from the Meckering townsite last Friday.
He said current weather conditions were different to what they normally experienced this time of the year - and the dry conditions were taking their toll on the seeding gear.
"I am changing out the points a lot more than I was last year definitely, and the boots as well because the soil is that hard," Mr Gentle said.
This was particularly the case on the gravelly soils where he said "everything rattles" - which is only part of what they have to work with - also tailoring their program on loose sand, brown loamy patches and even spots of red loamy patches.
"Over the whole farm there is pretty much every type of soil you could ask for," Mr Gentle said.
Each soil profile dishes up different challenges - with the sandy soil being non-wetting where the water does not soak in well.
The Gentles started seeding just after Anzac Day, kicking off with GM canola, the second year they have done so.
They seeded TT canola about 10 years ago, without success and the decision to have another go was driven by securing extra leased land.
"This GM stuff is just magic," Mr Gentle said after they ventured with it last year, yielding about 2.5 tonnes per hectare.
Most of the canola, about 160 hectares, was seeded into moisture, thanks to 37 millimetres of rainfall before Anzac Day.
Since then however, the Gentles have only received about 4-5mm, with the soil moisture evaporating.
Warm and dry days are not helping.
Mr Gentle said the ground temperature underneath the surface was quite warm.
"Over the past couple of warm days, if you dig down about 40mm, it is just way too warm for what it should be for this time of the year," he said.
The seeding program also features Jurien lupins, Palinup oats and Fortune wheat.
Last year the wheat yielded about 2.5t/ha, with a hard finish meaning harvest started earlier, in October.
The Gentles averaged about 350mm across their properties last growing season which is around their average of 350-400mm.
Mr Gentle said they typically did not receive a lot of summer rain, however they benefitted from storm cells earlier this year which knocked power out to many parts of the Wheatbelt and Goldfields.
It was good enough to generate a bit of greenery which was short-lived.
From a weed management perspective, Mr Gentle said the lack of summer rain was good, but it didn't help with sheep feed - they have been feeding sheep since last August.
"A lot of stuff we seeded up here (leased land near Meckering) last year has gone to just feeding our sheep.
"Feeding sheep for this long gets a bit tough after a while - we wouldn't mind some green stuff out there."
The Gentles have about 3000 head of Merinos at the moment, with their main focus being wool.
Shearing is held around March each year and they cut about 120 bales as part of a program that aims to produce 18-19 micron wool - and they also rely on the live export market.
Uncertainty in the sheep market has seen those sheep numbers already reduced from about 4500 head.
Like most, Mr Gentle is looking skyward this week and keeping his fingers crossed for some decent rain, indicating 30-40mm over the next few weeks would be handy.
This is only Mr Gentle's second year back on the family farm after leaving school to complete a boilermaker trade at Beverley Hydra Boom.
While enjoying getting experience with a trade, he said returning to the farm was inevitable.
"It is just what I have always wanted to do," he said.
Mr Gentle is looking forward to welcoming the fifth-generation onto the farm, with his partner Charlotte Major expecting their first child in November.
