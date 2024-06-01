Offering the world a taste of the north west

REMEMBER being urged to Wander out Yonder and discover new holiday destinations in your own backyard?
Farm Weekly happily took the advice of the State's tourism body and visited the then fledgling Bullara station stay, an immersive holiday destination in the Gascoyne region.
Four years ago, COVID-19 changed the face of international and domestic travel, regional lockdowns restricted movements of people out of their towns, and WA's 'Wander out Yonder' tourism campaign was spawned.
The WA population was not able to scoot up to the tropical south east Asian destinations that had become their favoured spots, so they took the sage advice proffered by the tourism body and traipsed to every corner of WA, discovering hidden gems among the vast distances - places they probably would never have experienced if not for the unprecedented circumstances worldwide.
Situated about 1200 kilometres north of Perth, on the Exmouth Gulf, 90km south of Exmouth and 69km from Coral Bay, Bullara station embarked on its journey to build its brand by offering access to the world as it exists on a remote north west cattle station, that is a stone's throw away from the internationally renowned Ningaloo Reef and all the wonders of snorkelling, swimming with whale sharks and seeing baby turtles hatch.
Bullara station couples the station life immersion with an expansive array of accommodation styles, nature inspired/alternative open air bathrooms, burger nights, long table dinners under the stars, selling its own station grown beef and looking to the future, by planning further innovations and attractions.
Skip forward to 2024 and many of the expansion goals they developed, have been reached, with Bullara station owners Tim and Edwina Shallcross, their three daughters Olivia, 21, Lucy 19, and Mimi, 16, and their expanding workforce constantly engaging new technology, ideas and designs to offer an unforgettable experience to all patrons, creating a new focus with Bullara's flourishing agri-tourism business becoming a foodie destination.
In 2020, the Shallcross family was already five years into its reinvigoration plan triggered by the extensive and devastating aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone Olwyn in 2015.
"Cyclone Olwyn hit in 2015 and took out part of the homestead, we lost windmills and all of our homestead power system and multiple infrastructure, it was pretty devastating," Edwina Shallcross said.
From the adversity they experienced through the loss of so much infrastructure, Ms Shallcross said they were able to rebuild, with a focus and purpose and they have continued their forward momentum to keep pace with the ever-growing WA and interstate demand for places to travel.
With nine years under their belt and plenty of practical involvement, the Shallcrosses were able to expand the quantity and variety of their accommodation, adding some attractive options that offer even more reasons for people to give it a go.
Bullara's glamping experience, Bell Tents, offers visitors the option of a large six metre round, TeePee-style, canvas tent, complete with decking, fully fixed queen beds, full power and a fridge.
There is access to a camp kitchenette with fridge, oven/stove, washing up and tea and coffee facilities, as well as the luxury of ensuite-style showers and toilets in the outstation facilities nearby.
Bullara offers the campsites and all patrons, shower and laundry facilities or they can choose to utilise the authentic outdoor experience of the Lava Trees - specially set up outdoor showers.
Whatever experience you choose to indulge in at Bullara, whether in a safari, glamping, or your own tent, a house, a caravan, camper trailer or glamping, you will not be disappointed.
Safari huts are the latest addition to the stay side of the business - the Shallcross family thought they would complement their environment and style.
With horses, sheep, goats, kangaroos and emus wandering freely throughout the station, it has a very safari-like feel.
"The safari tents are unique and in keeping with the stunning landscape," Ms Shallcross said.
"The type of build the safari tents are, has them up on stilts and blending in with the gum trees.
"They have all the luxuries of airconditioning, comfy beds, an ensuite bathroom and a kitchenette.
"Since COVID we have definitely increased our visitations and length of stay.
"Most guests are realising how central and fabulous our location is and there is so much to do around the station - bush walks, day trips to the beach and so on, so we work on a three-day stay.
"We are yet to see too many international visitors, but hopefully this will happen in 2024/25.
"The main guests are travelling families, young couples working on the road and, of course, the nomads."
The variety of food styles and places has doubled at Bullara, following their dream of transforming the shearing shed into a food hub, they have a new restaurant and bar complemented by the cafe outlet.
"The main hub is called the Woolshed," Ms Shallcross said.
"Within this we have the Woolshed café, The Local Joint small bar and The Table, an exquisite dining experience available five nights a week.
"We opened the Woolshed café and dining experience in July, 2022.
"The original 1920s woolshed was renovated to showcase the stunning history, original Oregon pine beams, six stand shearing shed, preserving all the history and the feels, while modernising the space.
"We have the talented husband and wife head and pastry chef team of Toby and Maree Fisher, who have been working in France for 16 years and returned home to WA where Maree's family, the Averys, are farmers from the Wheatbelt.
"During their time in France they worked in Michelin star restaurants and now they host a dinner party for 50 people, five nights a week during the season."
Ms Shallcross said The Table was about the journey through the history of the station and the ethos behind the ingredients sourced.
"Toby and Maree create everything from scratch with passion and their signature flair and the menu is designed to modernise traditional dishes that would have been enjoyed in the old days on the station,'' she said.
"Although the menu is contemporary, it it sympathetic to the surroundings and retains its Bullara heritage.
"Toby takes pride in ensuring all the ingredients are sourced as locally as possible, and from the best producers in WA that have a similar farming ethos as the station has here.
"Fresh produce is sourced from Borich & Sons in Carnarvon, so the menu is always adapted to what is fresh and in season.
"Our location beside the Exmouth coastline allows us to source the freshest seafood, straight from local boats and our beef is from the station itself.
"After working in the South West, Toby has developed great connections with the lamb producers around Albany, meaning that we have direct access to the premium grassfed lamb from there too.
"This culminates into the best ingredients creating the most incredible dishes.
"It is very much an experience, a dinner party rather than a restaurant, it's very clever and executed beautifully."
Bullara's infamous Devonshire teas, burger nights and sales of its own grassfed beef are still huge drawcards for many visitors to the region.
To make the experience even more magical, the Bullara beef burger nights give you the opportunity to experience the Bullara station produce, with the burgers produced from Bullara's own Droughtmaster grassfed beef.
There's often live music on the nights in the busy periods.
Their commitment to being a dining and stay destination has seen Bullara awarded a silver medal at the 2023 Perth Airport WA Tourism Awards, in the Unique Accommodation category.
Bullara was also the recipient of the best foodie experience and farm stay experience in the 2023 Grey Nomads award, a national award that recognises businesses in rural Australia.
As part of their future plans, the Shallcrosses are constantly working to ensure Bullara maintains its sustainability as both a cattle station and tourist destination.
Regional Development Australia (RDA) Pilbara coupled with Bullara to make the station a model for innovative drought management water project, as part of the Pilbara Drought Node.
The project, which involved the installation of a modulated water treatment plant, will be complete once the reverse osmosis plant is fully hooked up.
Drought resilience is a critical issue for communities and economies in the Pilbara and the work at Bullara station can help inform other drought management activities in the region, with a $100,000 funding commitment through the Northern Hub.
This project, funded by the #FutureDroughtFund and managed by RDA Pilbara will provide potable water and improve wastewater management
to keep up with visitors.
This is the foundation for a second proposal stage in which water is reused for forage production and be used as a demonstration site for other stations.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's Economic Development Award recognises those in regional communities working to maximise job creation and improve career opportunities.
Bullara's commitment to a Buy Local policy resulted in 95 per cent of purchases and 80pc of expenses staying within the region, contributing $1.2 million in the last year.
Further expanding their offerings, they have a thriving café, serving more than 32,000 scones and locally sourced delights.
With an increase in staff from 11 to 38, including locals, Bullara Station Stay embodies the spirit of regional growth and community support.
Its glamping experience is a hit and hosting events such as the solar eclipse experience has brought in visitors and revenue.
The Shallcross family wanted to place a special stamp on the station and having followed the artistic journey of mural artist Jacob 'Shakey' Butler for some time and, having admired the many large-scale murals that dotted around the country, they offered him a commission.
"Shakey's Anzac's of the Wheatbelt mural in Kondinin struck us and sparked an invitation to Bullara station," Ms Shallcross said.
"Our vision was to create a mural that celebrated the early pioneers of the property and what the pastoral properties looked like with the wool industry in the early 1920s and '30s.
"Our recent revamping of the 1920s historic woolshed/café hub has become even more iconic with this additional and spectacular artwork.
"The dream is to continue with more interpretations and murals around the property, preserving history and a snapshot of just how our pioneers lived and established these stations."
The large mural at the front of the woolshed shows a team of Afghan camels carting off a large load of wool bales out of the station and towards Carnarvon.
The scene gives a sense of the enormous amount of wool bales exported out of the station, all on a dirt road.
Alongside the camels are a group of stationhands standing proud.
The painting is set on the station in summer and surrounded by kapock bush, which was once used to fill saddles and mattresses and is now prolific around the property.
The second mural is of Lewis Weir, also known as JLB, the original lessee of Bullara station from 1927.
This photo was taken at the homestead after a successful fishing trip at the bottom of the Exmouth Gulf, a regular pastime for the family.
The Shallcross family became the lessee/owners of Bullara in the late 1950s, with Tim Shallcross the third generation and his three daughters the fourth on the property.
It has progressed from traditional Merino sheep and in its prime was shearing up to 22,000 sheep, producing a record 506 bales of wool in the early 1990s.
Today Tim and Edwina are focused on beef production with a beautiful line of Droughtmaster cattle, taking care of the rangelands and preserving this incredible patch of dirt for future generations.
"During particularly dry years, we are very grateful to have the tourism business up and running, this helps to maintain the livestock through the tougher seasons with supplementary food,'' Ms Shallcross said.
