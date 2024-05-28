Dutton jets in to hear WA sheep issues

Producers, exporters, shearers, truck drivers, vets, peak bodies, farm groups, livestock agents, woolbrokers and all live export and agriculture supply chain participants have spoken out against the Federal Labor government's plan to phase-out live sheep exports by sea, by May 1, 2028.
One of the industry's biggest grievances was Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt's lack of face-to-face or in-person meetings with farmers and industry.
They have called for him to show them the courtesy of an in-person meeting to discuss the issues encountered by those within the supply chain and all the peripheral businesses and communities that will be detrimentally affected by the phase-out, especially in the time frame outlined that will include legislating its policy.
Federal opposition leader Peter Dutton visited Perth last week and took part in a roundtable meeting with industry, along with fellow Federal Liberal MP for O'Connor, Rick Wilson, Federal Liberal MP for Durack, Melissa Price, Federal Liberal senator for WA, Slade Brockman and WA Liberal Party Agricultural Region MLC, Steve Martin, to hear concerns and discuss issues within the WA sheep industry.
Mr Dutton said the meeting was about listening to the industry and ensuring they understood the opposition was fully supportive of the live export industry and all of agriculture.
"We won't deviate from our position because we are on the right side of this issue," Mr Dutton said.
"We understand the arguments that have been put by the advocates and by Murray Watt, we also understand the human cost and the way in which it impacts not just on individual producers but communities more generally.
"We also understand the contagion effect, if it spreads into live cattle or road transport or other issues otherwise, because in the end, what's driven the Prime Minister (Anthony Albanese) to this point is not the animal welfare issue, or the mortality rate, or that the industry hasn't responded in a way that brings you up to the world's best practice.
"They've responded because it's really in their mind about how they can win green votes in the inner city and parliament, and that is a tough equation to try and reconcile."
Mr Dutton said people in the industry were blindsided by the announcement on a Saturday morning in Perth by Mr Watt after he spent the week talking to them at Beef2024 in Rockhampton, Queensland.
"Murray Watt was looking people in the eye and having conversations all of that week and then flies over here for an hour or something on Saturday, having already made the decision and didn't have the decency to tell people," Mr Dutton said.
"I think, that demonstrates some of the values that contrast between us and the government, and we've given a commitment to reinstating the industry and we'll stand by that when we're looking up to the next election."
Mr Brockman said it was vital to maintain the live export industry because if the fight for one industry was lost, it didn't bode well for the rest of agriculture.
"The industry spoke with one voice about 14 months ago," Mr Brockman said.
"Agri associations from right across Australia not just the sheep industry said this was a red line that cannot be crossed.
"So it shouldn't surprise Minister Watt when those same agricultural industry groups stand up and walk out of his National Press Club address because he crossed the red line.
"This is fundamental, not just to the sheep industry of Western Australia, it's fundamental to agriculture.
"It fundamentally says, how do we protect an industry that deserves to survive, when the economics is on our side, the science is on our side, the morality is on our side and we export animal welfare outcomes?"
Ms Price said she had recently returned from Broome where she met with the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association.
"I think what we need to be really clear eyed about, is sheep first and what sticks after that," Ms Price said.
The meeting was then closed to the media to allow industry to speak frankly with Mr Dutton.
