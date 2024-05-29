PHOTOS: Hail, rain, wind hits WA towns

Over the past 24 hours, many sites across the South West Land Division recorded up to 25 millimetres of rainfall, and in some parts, hail.
24 hours to 9am:
Yesterday the Bureau of Meterology issued a severe storm warning for much of the Wheatbelt and parts of the Great Southern, however strong wind gusts were also recorded along the South Coastal and Southeast Coastal regions.
Last night, at 7:30pm Salmon Gums recorded wind gusts of 56 kilometers per hour, while earlier in the evening Munglinup recorded gusts of 50km/h.
Albany airport recorded very little rainfall yesterday, but recorded wind gusts of 43km/h and had high wind speeds just below 30km/h for most of the morning until early afternoon.
At 1:45pm yesterday, Bunbury recorded wind gusts of 46km/h.
