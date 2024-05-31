Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Red Nullarbor Plain turns into hay gold

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
May 31 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Virginia station will cut hay and cart it to Esperance in coming weeks, as wide stretches of red dirt are now booming with green feed.
Virginia station will cut hay and cart it to Esperance in coming weeks, as wide stretches of red dirt are now booming with green feed.

A Nullarbor cattle station will cut hay and cart it to Esperance in coming weeks, as wide stretches of red dirt are now booming with green feed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.