Red Nullarbor Plain turns into hay gold

A Nullarbor cattle station will cut hay and cart it to Esperance in coming weeks, as wide stretches of red dirt are now booming with green feed.
The major transformation follows record-breaking rainfall, which soaked country that was desperate for a drink and ended a string of below-average seasons.
The opportunity to cut hay is said to only occur every 10-15 years on the typically arid Nullarbor Plain and is a first for Virginia station owner Russell Swann.
It has been made possible by the fact the station has recorded more than last year's average rain in just five months, with 200 millimetres filling dams, replenishing soil moisture and reviving grasses and herbages.
"We always hoped to be in this position, but it isn't something that comes around very often," Mr Swann said.
"The run of bumper seasons seem to come on the Nullarbor every three decades, though there still have been good average and above average years along the way.
"We had some incredibly good years in the 1960s and again in the 1990s, followed by a big year in 1992 and here we are again now."
Rainfall averages haven't always correlated with the season at Virginia station.
Some years, which were very much in drought, were considered average to above average, with 200-250mm rain.
This was the result of isolated patchy showers hitting rain gauge locations and missing the majority of areas, as well as numerous single digit events being spaced through hot and drying weather to have next to no benefit.
2019 was notably one of the toughest years, after only 50-90mm was recorded at a time there was already no run-off in dams.
In late-2021, Virginia station moved out of drought when the average rainfall ticked over 200mm at the end of the year.
However, there was still limited water supply and little security.
Since then and up until now, recordings have been average to below average, but timing of rain and how it fell produced reasonably good seasons.
Everything changed for Mr Swann in January this year, when an average of 70mm fell across the 295,000 hectare property and filled most dams.
Three months later, another 134mm fell over a four-day period, with Mr Swann labelling the country's response as exceptional and a result only seen over a 30-year interval.
Knowing what it is like to do the hard yards in outback Australia, the pastoralist hopes to share some of his good fortune with others in drought.
"We've had a couple of good years in the past, but never got the bulk or height to make hay," he said.
"Normally an opportunity like this would present itself on the Nullarbor once every 10-15 years.
"Keeping that in mind there hasn't been too much point investing in haymaking gear."
In the next two weeks, Mr Swann, Kanandah station owner Mark Forrester and a Calingiri hay contractor will cut fodder across the far-flung corners of Virginia station.
Being a mix of speargrass and danthonia, it will take more area to get bulk for bales.
Fortunately there is plenty of that on the Nullarbor.
Despite only standing eight to 10 inches tall, the grasses which have shot from the ground are dense and packed with nutritional value.
"It is not just the grasses, the herbages are booming as well," Mr Swann said,
"There will even be some good quality herbage mixed in the hay as well."
The group plans on starting the hay cutting exercise sooner rather than later, before the opportunity is lost when seed heads start to show in the speargrass.
Once the seed heads do show, Mr Swann said it was difficult to deal with speargrass and it could cause issues for livestock when fed as hay.
"Livestock eat it well enough while grazing on it, but I think if you can get it cut before it seeds it has a lot of value in it," he said.
Mr Swann has spent recent weeks fossicking around to find flats with enough bulk feed, which were clean enough to operate haymaking gear.
A number of suitable 50ha areas have been identified about 20km east of the homestead.
Mr Swann said hay could be cut from small hectare patches right across the station, however the speargrass would have to be raked into reasonable windrows for the baler to operate.
"We need a big and clear enough patch to get the job done on," he said.
"If it is too bitty, it is going to be very difficult to get enough for the baler to work.
"The other consideration is staying away from the country that has the limestone outcrops through it.
"That would be a bit tough on mowers."
Beyond actually cutting the hay, Mr Swann believes one of the biggest challenges could be ensuring the project is economically viable.
This is because Virginia station is located about 500km from Esperance, between Caiguna and Balladonia, and carting hay would involve paying for freight.
"We have Eyre highway frontage, so it isn't too far to get a truck on the black road," Mr Swann said.
"The closest farmers would be those in the Esperance and Salmon Gums regions and they are desperate for hay.
"It is important we try and get feed to those areas that don't have it."
Mr Swann said the first hay cutting exercise would be used as a test case to what the actual costs were and whether or not it would be of economic value.
"At the moment there are a lot of unknowns," he said
"It will be interesting to have some protein and sugar tests on the hay that is cut.
"I can't see it not being good, it would just be if the cost of doing it outweighs the benefits."
If the project is successful, Mr Swann said he would be happy for feed to be distributed to farmers in WA's agricultural regions who needed it most.
He said it would be patchy, but if it was worthwhile running a baler over areas, there was no limit as to what people could cut.
It just depended on whether or not they had time before speargrass ran out to seed.
"If anyone wanted to cut and bale out here they would be more than welcome to, unfortunately I can't afford to do it myself," Mr Swann said.
"I don't mind sending the feed out of Virginia - it is nice to be in a position where I can help people out and it would probably help me out in the lead-up to fire danger season."
"The amount of hay people would cut here wouldn't even scratch the surface."
While Mr Swann is not in a position to buy in more cattle, he has moved numbers from family properties in Bakers Hill and Tammin, where feed supplies had run short.
He has also offered to carry livestock, which belong to other farmers, who are struggling with the dry.
However, the cost of freight and whether are not cattle are in condition to travel has made this difficult.
"We are the blessed ones this year and I wish I could share it around," Mr Swann said.
"We don't have the hard season to battle and we are adding stock without them even having an impression on the place at the moment.
"It is a beautiful situation, when the Nullarbor is good it is so good."
