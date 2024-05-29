Farm Weekly
WA farmers to take live-ex fight to streets of Perth

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated May 30 2024 - 8:37am, first published 8:30am
Picture supplied.

A rally will take to the streets of Perth on Friday, May 31, to host a peaceful protest and officially launch the #KeepTheSheep campaign.

