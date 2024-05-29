The #KeepTheSheep revolution has begun, with strong support

Keep the Sheep to keep the farmers, rural communities, shearers, vets, truck drivers, livestock agents, mechanics, schools and sporting clubs.
Western Australian farmers, peak bodies, industry groups, rural communities and supporters warned the government they would fight the plan to ban the live sheep export trade every step of the way and #KeepTheSheep is the latest weapon in their arsonary.
The trigger for the WA sheep industry to ramp up its battle plans was Agriculture Minister Murray Watts' visit to Perth in May to announce the Federal government would seek to legislate the live sheep export phase-out policy in this term of parliament.
In a significant escalation, farmers and supporters across WA declared they would seek to destabilise the Albanese government by targeting critical seats ahead of the next federal election.
The live export industry has fundamentally reformed, implementing the highest standards of animal welfare and regulation, yet the government is steadfastly ignoring the changes since this policy was adopted by the Australian Labor Party.
In a new campaign that launches officially on Friday at a rally, people will be asked to support farmers and country towns by joining the Keep the Sheep campaign.
Livestock & Rural Transport Association vice president and WA truckie, Ben Sutherland, who owns 5K Livestock, Ravensthorpe, said the ban will gut his local town and he's imploring people to join him in asking WA Federal Labor MPs to stand up for the local sheep industry and farmers.
"The live sheep trade is so important to us," Mr Sutherland said.
It underpins our farming systems and creates thousands of jobs from the paddock to the time the animal departs Australia.
"In the middle of a cost of living crisis, the government is going to shut it down, just to try and get a few votes from activists in Sydney and Melbourne.
"It's a disgrace that WA Labor Federal MPs aren't standing up for their state.
"We want to show them how much support there is for our farmers by putting their jobs under threat at the next election.
"We will be targeting WA marginal seats like Tangney, Swan and Hasluck to build on the support we have in the community to save our farmers and our towns."
Australia's live export industry is worth $1.3 billion and provides thousands of jobs across WA he said.
"Keeping the sheep, means keeping livelihoods," Mr Sutherland said.
"It means keeping our towns alive.
"We're calling on the support of our fellow Western Australians to help us keep the sheep."
The Keep the Sheep campaign encourages people to sign up at keepthesheep.com.au and follow its social media channels to support the campaign and resist Canberra's attacks on WA's farming families.
It aims to highlight the fact that ultimately, a weaker WA sheep sector will mean higher supermarket prices for all WA families, adding to the increasing cost of living crisis and proving that this decision will affect everyone.
