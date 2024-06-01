Youngster unaware of sheep upheavals

When four-year-old Ryan Cocking grows up he wants to be a sheep farmer - just like his father, grandfather and great grandfathers.
However, unbeknown to the youngster, the Federal government's live sheep export by sea ban has thrown his future plans into doubt.
Born in May - right in the middle of lambing and seeding - Ryan is the first of a fifth generation for the Cocking family at Sylvania farms, Wannamal, and son to Mitchell Cocking and Courtney Lind.
He loves sheep and farming and doesn't realise his life is different to anyone else's.
"During lambing, Ryan will wake up and head off with his dad to check on the sheep," Ms Lind said.
"Having sheep and orphaned lambs around him is quite normal."
The Cocking family has farmed sheep in the Shire of Chittering for more than 100 years.
It currently runs 2000 Merino breeding ewes, which are joined in a 50:50 split with Merino and White Suffolk rams.
In Mitchell's age bracket there are three cousins who also do rotational farming with livestock within the region.
Ms Lind said the Cockings relied heavily on live export and meat processors to turn-off large numbers of sheep, sending smaller numbers to the Muchea saleyards throughout the year.
"My father-in-law Greg loves the tradition of taking his best lambs down to the local market and being there in person," she said.
"Annually we turn off 450-head of Merino wethers, but the future looks bleak in trying to find a market to sell these."
Like many others across WA, the Cockings are working through the worst drought experienced in decades.
In the past 12 months, farmers north of their property have moved entirely out of sheep.
That is not just because of the dry conditions, but a lack of confidence in the future of the industry.
"It has been devastating - they are friends and family," Ms Lind said.
"I don't think the impact on rural and regional communities and the future is fully understood."
Last month, Ms Lind uploaded a photo of Ryan walking an orphaned lamb in a harness at a local football game between Gingin and Toodyay to social media to shine a light on this.
The timing of the match, held on Mother's Day, was special to the Cockings, as Greg's mother Barbara, who regularly attended games until she couldn't anymore, had recently passed away.
"The entire family were there," Ms Lind said.
"My father-in-law Greg was umpiring the footy and the three Cocking brothers, including Mitch, were playing.
"My mother-in-law and sister-in-laws were also there, as well as my kids, and their great-grandather.
"We have generations still playing sport and volunteering within local clubs, and we couldn't imagine if that was all gone."
Sport is a big part of Ms Lind's life, playing netball and hockey for four different clubs including Gingin, Moora, Lancelin and the Hale metropolitan side.
However, she fears if the live export trade is banned and populations in country towns dwindle, the opportunity to do so would disappear.
Ms Lind said community clubs, not just those in sport but also volunteering, played an important role in creating positive mental health outcomes and reducing feelings of isolation.
"If that is lost, suddenly there are hundreds of kilometres between someone and their next sporting club," she said.
"Things like sport are important for mental health and provide people with the opportunity to get out and speak with others.
"Without these community groups and events, you don't have a community really.
"In our region we cover Mortlock, Central Midlands and Central Midlands Coastal, and cover areas as far as Dalwallinu and Jurien Bay.
"We reach a lot of people and have a lot of conversations."
Ms Lind said it was important to recognise how local farmers were heavily involved in the community beyond the farmgate.
They aren't just farmers, they are the volunteer firefighters, ambulance officers, sporting coaches and umpires, teachers and sponsors.
So what happens to those community groups if the livelihoods of the volunteers, who keep them going, are taken away from them?
"The Cockings have been involved with the local footy, netball, tennis and community hall for over 60 years," Ms Lind said.
"People think by taking away live export they are only losing out on sheep, but it is more than that.
"Families could be lost from country towns because they can't afford to stay in farming."
The Cockings plan to take a chance and hold onto their sheep for as long as possible.
At the moment, they aren't looking to reduce numbers, however will reassess the situation at lambing or before joining next year.
"I can't imagine not having sheep," Ms Lind said.
"The Cockings have had the family farm since the early 1900s - sheep farming is in Mitch's blood.
"The thought of not running sheep is very difficult for him to wrap his head around."
"Same goes for Ryan, who wants to be a shearer that rides motorbikes to move sheep, and his two-year-old brother who also loves farming - it is our life."
