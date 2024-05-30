Shires worried about life without export

Shires reeling from an end date for live sheep exports by sea, have been left with no option other than to consult with their neighbouring shires and local politicians, and support the farmers in their communities.
Shire of Moora president, Tracy Lefroy, said the fallout from live export was highlighting both the resilience and fatigue felt by farmers, who have had their voices and scientific realities ignored.
"Despite our strength, the overwhelming sentiment among farmers is fatigue from constantly bearing the burden of adversity," Ms Lefroy said.
"The impact extends far beyond the farmgate - the ripple effect touches every aspect of rural life, from shearers to schools, retailers to coffee shops.
"Confidence in our ability to farm sustainably, to nourish both our families and the world, is being tested as never before.
"The decision appears nonsensical, and as a regional community, we are committed to voicing our dissent and highlighting the flawed reasoning behind it.
"Adding to the complexity is the concurrent dry season, exacerbating the situation as farmers grapple with reduced yields and dwindling flocks.
"Internal industry forecasts paint a grim picture, with an estimated loss of $500 million in sheep and wool production over the next two years.
"We will persevere, but the journey ahead will be arduous.
"It's not merely about weathering the storm - it's about navigating an uncertain future while advocating for sensible policies that safeguard our livelihoods and sustain our communities."
Katanning Shire president, Kristy D'Aprile said Katanning and the adjacent shires (Broomehill-Tambellup, Cranbrook, Gnowangerup, Katanning, Kojonup and Plantagenet) under the Voluntary Regional Organisation of Shires (VROC), had drafted an economic impact statement which estimates a direct loss to the town of $8 million per year once live sheep export is phased out.
This figure does not include indirect losses suffered by the sheep industry broadly, including, shearers, transporters, and producers.
Over 20 years, this amounts to $168m in lost revenue.
There are 354 registered businesses in the Shire of Katanning and many of these are connected to live export, Ms D'Aprile said.
Mr D'Aprile said VROC was advocating for the sheep industry, as well as a better support package from the Federal government.
"Our businesses need the opportunity to diversify and develop their businesses, to adapt," she said.
"Where I live, everyone depends on it (live sheep export).
"It's hard to imagine what life is going to look like without it.
"Some farmers at the moment don't know where to pivot from here, particularly because there's not a solid domestic market.
"The Federal government is not making any investment into what the domestic market will look like, what the kill-to-export market will do, because that hasn't been detailed.
"No one knows where the market will go from here.
"You just feel so powerless."
Ms D'Aprile said Katanning had seen an accelerated decline in sheep numbers over the past 12 months, on top of a 10-year decline.
"Our saleyards have never seen numbers like we're seeing now - they are a quarter of what they were 10 years ago," she said.
Ms D'Aprile said a common misconception held by those opposed to live export was that sheep producers were careless and negligent with their animals.
"This couldn't be further from the truth, our producers are very invested in their animals and are heartbroken at the thought of having to get rid of their flock, and I wish that story would get told," she said.
In November last year, the North Eastern Wheatbelt Regional Organisation of Shires (NEWROC) issued an economic analysis statement which quantified the value of the sheep industry under the shires of Koorda, Mt Marshall, Mukinbudin, Nungarin, Trayning and Wyalkatchem.
"I think this shows a bigger picture about where agriculture is headed," Ms D'Aprile said.
"Often we put extra time into attracting new businesses and industry when actually all we need to do it support the current industries we have in our communities, better."
The report explains that there are 349 businesses across the seven NEWROC shires which are related to key industries including agriculture, with 180 involved in sheep.
Annually, NEWROC's population of 2900 people, contributed to $600 million in gross domestic production in 2021.
The estimated flock size across these shires is 400,000 head, and contributes to $18m each year.
"Just what the sheep do, is about six per cent of our economic output," Ms D'Aprile said.
Factoring in this figure and estimating indirect losses, the NEWROC economic report concluded that $128m would be lost in 10 years following the phase-out.
An additional $35m will also be lost over the 10 years to a reduction in household spending.
After the report was finalised, NEWROC took the findings to Canberra, explaining the data to Federal Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt's policy advisors, as well as politicians who were sitting on the fence on the matter.
Ms Robinson said the most infuriating part of the live export phase-out report was a number of quotes which dismissed the resilience of people living in rural and remote areas.
"When I read that, my heart sank because I thought, they do not understand our communities, our people, we are very adaptable to change, and to say that we need a local person to lead the transition process was very disappointing," she said.
"I've never met more resilient people than I have particularly in the Wheatbelt, amongst managing weather, global markets, consumer preferences, dealing with government compliance, but now we're having to deal with government interference.
"I remember thinking (when reading the live export phase-out report) I'm not sure how much more change you can push onto us, or how much expectation you can push on us to manage and navigate these decisions because it impacts our community, businesses and family, and our viability and it has a big flow-on effect."
Ms Robinson said the effects of small changes on the community were exaggerated due to the size of the town.
She said a reduction in school numbers by only five students would be noticeable.
"People probably think that's extreme, but it's actually not," Ms Robinson said.
Shire of Wyalkatchem president, Owen Gardner, said the end date to phase-out the industry caught him by surprise.
"Every bit of consultation or conversation I was involved in was always indicating a longer time frame, it's always been that any adaptation would be a minimum of 10 years, to enable the industry to do a reasonable progressive phase out," Mr Gardner said.
He said farmers around Wyalkatchem were "absolutely gutted" at the decision and for some, this was the final straw.
"One sentiment at the moment is 'well that's me done' and farmers are going to be pulling out of the sheep industry," Mr Gardner said.
Another sentiment he shared was that regional and rural towns were being forgotten about by the State and Federal governments, in the way to win votes.
"Agriculture has built so much for this country, and this State, and it's disappointing to feel that we're not being listened to, and things are being made more difficult for us," he said.
The news of sheep producers calling an end was heartbreaking for the Shire president, who said he was concerned for the amount of jobs connected to the sheep industry.
Another concern was the gap between those living in rural areas and those living in cities had become too wide.
"Somewhere along the way, we've lost the understanding of what goes on in food production and farming life, and the risks involved," Mr Gardner said.
"Most of our urban friends have lost the understanding of that.
"We're robust people but it's very impactful when you feel let down by your government."
Esperance Shire president, Ron Chambers, described the phase-out as irresponsible.
With no operational abattoir in the area, sheep production was relatively low in the area, and now without live export as an option, Mr Chambers said the potential for Esperance to have a thriving sheep industry was extremely limited.
"Nonetheless, the production of sheep is a key part of the agricultural industry here, because some of this land is not suited to cropping," Mr Chambers said.
"To take away such a critical market to me is just crazy.
"It takes away the ability to diversify in our area."
Mr Chambers said the State government needed to work with Minerva Foods, which currently has a mothballed abattoir in Myrup, about 11 kilometres north of the Esperance township.
The abattoir closed last September.
"It would be good to see the State government reach out to Minerva Foods and see if there's some way they can assist them to get back up to an operational level," Mr Chambers said.
"They (WA Government) should be looking at those who have the assets that they can utilise, and see if there's a way they can assist those guys in getting up and operational."
Shire of Narembeen president, Scott Stirrat, said while sheep numbers have been declining in the town for a number of years now, sheep production was still an integral part of the region and live export was critical to keeping this production on track.
"From a Shire perspective, we're disappointed in what has happened," Mr Stirrat said.
"I was talking to a farmer recently who said he's had enough, and I can't remember his words exactly, but he said 'they've finally broken me, I'm out,' in terms of sheep.
"He's going to destock as soon as possible, which was really disappointing to hear."
Mr Stirrat said the Shire were playing a supportive role for farmers in the community.
"We've been in contact with our local farmers, talking to people and finding out what this change means for them," he said.
