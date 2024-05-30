Bring warmth to those in need

Beverley will be a collection point for the Real Estate Institute of WA's (REIWA) annual Sleeping Bag Appeal, which aims to bring some warmth and comfort to those sleeping rough this winter.
This year participating agencies will open their doors from Monday, May 27 to Wednesday June 26, to collect donations of new and freshly laundered sleeping bags and blankets, which The Salvation Army will distribute to those in need.
Regional collections points will be set up at Jennie Bryant Realty, Beverley, and JMW Real Estate, at Dunsborough, along with 26 metropolitan locations, including Midland, Mundaring and Kalamunda.
"WA's real estate industry knows just how vital it is for people to have a roof over their head and a safe place to call home," said REIWA's chief executive officer Cath Hart.
"Sadly, for the growing number of people experiencing homelessness in our State, this is not a reality."
The Sleeping Bag Appeal is one of the ways REIWA members help those in need and support the incredible work of The Salvation Army."
Salvation Army WA public relations secretary Warren Palmer said the gift of a sleeping bag or blanket could make a huge difference to someone's life.
"Hundreds of Western Australians are facing the incredibly difficult decision about where they can safely sleep when all other options have been exhausted," Mr Palmer said.
"Tents, cars, overcrowded dwellings and rough sleeping have unfortunately become the only viable option for many, when they should never have to resort to this.
"A gift as simple as a sleeping bag could be the one thing that helps carry a family or individual to a day where new beginnings are possible."
Those who wish to make a financial contribution can also donate directly to the Red Shield Appeal.
Overseas interest in the Australian property market remains robust.
Overseas searches on realestate.com were higher than the five-year average to April, up 32 per cent for rentals and 20pc for properties to buy.
WA was the fourth most-searched State, with Perth the fifth most-searched location over the year to April 2024.
Missed Budget opportunities
The Federal Budget has allocated housing money where it is urgently needed - but missed some opportunities to more quickly add to the labour supply, according to a new analysis by Core Logic's head of research Eliza Owen.
Ms Owen's analysis adds to calls for a boost in qualified migrant labour by reducing the levies on businesses taking on overseas migrant workers, streamlining skills recognition and increasing female participation in the contruction industry.
She said housing demand could be reshaped through tax changes, including introducing a land tax to replace stamp duty, and factoring the family home as an asset in the aged pension test."There is room to modify the way we tax assets like housing,'' Ms Owen said.
Investing in research and innovation in construction was also important to boost productivity - including investment to scale up modular builds and embrace new design technologies.
Bunbury remained the top performing regional centre in March, according to latest date from the Real Estate Institute of WA (REIWA), with its median house price rising 5.9pc to $487,000 - up from $460,000 in the December quarter.
REIWA president Joe White said there was strong activity across all price points in the Bunbury regional centre, but the market was particularly competitive for houses priced around $600,000.
"Bunbury is attracting interest from a wide range of buyers including east coast investors, first home buyers looking to exit the rental market, and people from Perth or other regional centres looking for a lifestyle change," Mr White said.
"Our members aren't expecting a slow-down over winter and are forecasting strong growth over the next quarter."
REIWA members were reporting that homes in the lower and middle price ranges in the regions were continuing to sell quickly, while the higher price bracket was softening.
Annually, Port Hedland saw the highest growth, with the median house price rising 15.5pc to $540,000.
Bunbury was the State's second best performer, recording 14.6pc growth over the year.
An Australian agribusiness, with more than $1.1 billion in assets under management, will invest $600 million into acquiring and transforming geographically diversified agricultural assets to deliver investors strong-risk adjusted returns.
Go.FARM launched the $300m Responsible Agriculture fund this week.
It said the fund would "drive investment to transform natural capital assets to their highest value and best use".
The launch comes off the back of GO.FARM's recent $300m partnership announcement with Qantas Super earlier this month.
GO.FARM is Australia's largest producer of field tomatoes and one of the country's largest producers of almonds and farm grains, oilseeds, pulses, citrus and wine grapes.It manages 88,000 hectares and 94,000 megalitres of water across NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.
