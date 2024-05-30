Farm Weekly
Bring warmth to those in need

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
May 30 2024 - 3:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

Beverley will be a collection point for the Real Estate Institute of WA's (REIWA) annual Sleeping Bag Appeal, which aims to bring some warmth and comfort to those sleeping rough this winter.

Journalist, Farm Weekly

