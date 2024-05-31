An opportunity lost at Karridale sale

Beef producers let an opportunity slip through their fingers to purchase Murray Grey and Angus bulls last week when the Monterey stud, Karridale, hosted its annual winter bull sale at Brunswick.
Monterey stud principals Gary and Julie Buller offered a team of 53 Murray Grey and Angus sires and there was a bull to suit all producers' requirements from powerful bulls for mature cows to spring-drop heifer joining bulls.
Unfortunately, dry seasonal conditions and a depressed cattle market over the past 12 months affected buying support when compared to previous years, resulting in both prices and clearances being back.
When the sale got underway, there were 29 registered buyers around the selling ring, from as far away as Victoria and Ravensthorpe in the south east and Wannamal to the north.
In addition there were three active online bidders - two from New South Wales and one from Queensland, who operated on the AuctionsPlus platform, where the catalogue received 1580 views prior to the sale.
These three bidders placed 17 online bids across 11 lots, resulting in five being sold through the platform.
When the final bull left the selling ring, the Nutrien Livestock team, led by auctioneers Tiny Holly and Austin Gerhardy, cleared 31 of the 53 bulls (58 per cent clearance) offered to a top of $8500 paid for an Angus bull and an average of $5645, which was back $1326 on last year's result.
In last year's sale, Monterey sold 35 Angus and Murray Grey bulls from 53 bulls (66pc) to a top of $12,000 and an average of $6971.
In the breed breakdown, 18 of 29 Angus bulls (62pc) sold under the hammer at an average of $5806, while 13 of 24 Murray Grey bulls (54pc) were cleared to a top of $6500 and an average of $5423.
Mr Holly said it was a tough game stud breeders were in at times and this was a prime example.
"The Monterey stud team presented a team of bulls in very good condition and ready for the job at hand but unfortunately it wasn't reflected in the buying support of the crowd," Mr Holly said.
"Twenty three out of the 29 registered buyers purchased, but a lot of the crowd were onlookers.
"The top price was somewhat lower than what I had expected and this was disheartening for both myself and I would say the team at Monterey.
"Buyers from the east via phone and AuctionsPlus did operate and even though limited at times, they helped the sale tick along.
"The final sale average was disappointing to a certain degree compared to my first thoughts presale but bulls did change hands which was a good thing."
Angus
The first run of 15 Angus bulls got the sale underway and was where the $8500 top price was recorded for Monterey Treaty T112, which entered the ring in lot 10 and was knocked down to the winning bid of Eric Ipsen, Twin Lakes.
The early May 2022 born bull was sired by a Millah Murrah Docklands J193 son and out of a Monterey Far Out F177 daughter Monterey Vanilla J47.
The smooth coated well-muscled bull tipped the scales at 1008 kilograms and recorded raw scan data of 10mm rib and P8 fats, 132cm2 eye muscle area (EMA), 5.6pc intramuscular fat (IMF) and 46cm scrotal (SC), complemented by strong carcase EBVs ranking in the top 8pc retail beef yield (RBY), top 23pc EMA, top 32pc carcase weight (CW) along with top 3pc SC.
Mr Ipsen runs a mixed farming enterprise of cattle, sheep, vegetables and citrus east of Manjimup.
This comprises an Angus female breeding herd which calves from the end of February to March with calves sold direct to processors from the end of December to January dressing at about 200kg.
First and foremost he looks for EMA and works from there with his selection in both cattle and sheep.
"High EMA generally flows through to the rest of the body for a good animal," Mr Ipsen said.
"This bull had good growth and was sound on his feet and quiet."
The $8000 second top price occurred earlier in lot five with Monterey Tremendous T6 knocked down to a Queensland buyer from the Lockyer Valley region, operating on AuctionsPlus.
The easy doing mid-February 2022-drop bull was sired by a Millah Murrah Reality K61 son Monterey Power Play P167 and out of a Prime Up River N40 daughter Monterey Heartache Q37.
The 996kg bull scanned 10mm for both fats, 134cm2 EMA, 6.1pc IMF and 43cm SC, while recording some good EBV performance for a low birthweight bull (top 38pc) including top 28pc feed efficiency (NFI-F), top 32pc IMF, top 30pc milk, top 24pc SC and positive fats.
Tremendous T6 was used in the Monterey herd over heifers during the spring joining.
The next highest price of $7000 was paid for two consecutive bulls in lots three and four.
First up was Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs representing a Bridgetown buyer who secured Monterey Day Tripper T49, a late March 2022 born son of Banquet Quirky Q209 and a Millah Murrah Docklands J193 daughter, Monterey Vanilla R82.
The 856kg bull scanned 14mm for both fats, 139cm2 EMA, 6.9pc IMF and 41cm SC with EBVs ranking in the top 15pc for NFI-F, top 19pc milk, top 21pc SC, top 29pc RBY, top 31-33pc fats and top 38pc days to calving (DTC).
Mr Abbs collected a further three bulls at the sale for his clients.
Regular Monterey buyers J & L & S Brooks, Witchcliffe, paid $7000 for Monterey Tiger T52, an April 1 2022-born son of Power Play P167 and a Millah Murrah Reality K61 daughter, Monterey Elegant Q20.
The well-built bull tipped the scales at 1042kg and recorded scan measurements of 14mm for both fats, 136cm2 EMA, 6.2pc IMF and 39cm SC, while the low birthweight (top 30pc) and calving ease (CE) (top 38pc) bull ranked in the top 18pc milk, top 5pc SC, top 34pc IMF and top 27pc rib fat.
Later in the opening run of Angus bulls, the Brooks also secured a 1038kg average birthweight son of Monterey Missile M132 with top 4pc CE, top 6pc DTC, top 7pc NFI-F and strong growth including top 26pc 600-day weight.
Allen Bentham, WA Livestock Agency, sourced two Angus bulls for a Pinjarra buyer and paid to a $6500 top price for Monterey Titanium T7 catalogued in lot two.
The 1026kg bull was a mid-February 2022 born bull by Millah Murrah Complement L238 and out of a Prime Up River N40 daughter Monterey R2.
It scanned 15mm fats, 143cm2 EMA, 7.2pc IMF and 43cm SC, while it was below average for birthweight and top 15-18pc for CE, top 28pc milk and top 37pc GL.
Other multiple Angus bull buyers were Leno Vigolo, Nutrien Livestock, Midlands/Wheatbelt, securing two bulls for a Coorow order and DI Graham, Collie, also finishing with two Angus bulls.
Murray Grey
Topping the Murray Grey offering at $6500 was the 896kg Monterey Tahiti T31 in lot 52 when it was knocked down to return buyers Len and Kerri Hill, AL Hill, Ravensthorpe, who bid with the assistance of Nutrien Livestock, Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey.
Mr Hill, who has been buying bulls from Monterey for more than 15 years, said he liked everything about Tahiti T31.
"He has good feet, good size and a very good hindquarter," Mr Hill said.
"But most importantly he is nice and quiet.
"We like the Monterey bulls as they are very quiet, we have never had any problems with their temperaments."
The deep-bodied, easy-doing, grey sire is by Monterey Jurassic J99 and out of Monterey Magnolia M269.
The March 2022-drop bull has EBVs of +3.9 for BWT, +26, +39 and +56 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +33 CWT, +2.0 EMA, +1.2 rib fat, +1.6 rump fat, +0.1 RBY and +0.4 IMF, which ranks it in the top 5pc of the breed for rib and rump fat and top 15p for IMF.
It had raw scans of 13mm for rib and P8 fats, 132cm2 for EMA and 6.1pc for IMF.
Mr Hill said this year they would join 60 breeders and use Tahiti T31 over heifers.
The Hills sold the majority of their older cow herd in the Nutrien Livestock Great Southern Blue Ribbon Bull Sale at Mt Barker in January as a result of leasing out one of their farms.
The next best price in the Murray Grey run was $6000 and it was recorded three times.
The first bull to hit $6000 was the 894kg, silver, 24mo Monterey Too Good T153 which was purchased by a return NSW buyer based at Courabyra, who operated on AuctionsPlus.
Too Good T153 is by Monterey Northern Light N85 and out of a Mungatta Issachar D5 daughter.
It has above average growth EBVs of +28, +39 and +60 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, while its raw scans were 11mm for both rib and P8 fat, 132cm2 EMA and 6.7pc IMF.
The Courabyra buyer also bought two other Murray Grey bulls at $5000.
They were a silver Northern Light N85 son, Monterey Transformer T1400, which had a raw EMA scan of 140cm2 and a black Monterey Quaver Q67 son, Monterey Timor T146, which was in the top 5pc of the breed for both rib and rump fat.
The second buyer to take a Murray Grey sire at $6000 was KN Trucking, Herne Hill, securing Monterey Tsar T164 in lot 30.
The 868kg black sire, is by Quaver Q67 and it had raw scans of 14mm for rib and rump fat, 141cm2 for EMA and 6.7pc for IMF.
KN Trucking also purchased a second black Murray Grey bull, Monterey Teddy T152 later in the catalogue at $5000.
The final bull to make $6000 in the Murray Grey run was Monterey Tribune T224 in lot 47 when it sold to a buyer from Blayney, NSW, which bid through the AuctionsPlus platform.
The 882kg black sire is a son of Quaver Q67 and it ranks in the top 15pc for 400 and 600-day weights as well as IMF.
Along with the buyers already mentioned that secured multiple Murray Grey bulls, there was one other buyer in the grey side of the catalogue that picked up multiple lots and it was Collier Peak Grazing, Porongurup, which operated through Elders, Muchea representative Graeme Curry.
The Porongurup-based buyer purchased a grey Monterey Pharoah P111 son at $5500 and a silver Monterey Limitless L198 son at $5000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.