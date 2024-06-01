Motherbin's eastern trek nears its end

GRAINKING's Nyrex Maximus II 220 tonne, 22 metre long mother bin is nearing the end of its 4000 kilometre journey from Cunderdin to Toowoomba, Queensland, just in time for Elders FarmFest that will be held next Tuesday, June 4 to Thursday, June 6.
FarmFest, hosted by ACM, the parent company of Farm Weekly, is Queensland's premier field day event.
Among its laundry list of attractive features, the Nyrex Maximus II mother bin is equipped with a 22 inch auger, side access door for ease of access when it comes to clean outs, and a height adjustable drawbar to help the operator in transportation through creeks and rough paddocks.
It also has an adjustable poly spout to ensure the operator is putting the grain exactly where they want it.
Almanzo Evenden, GrainKing east coast sales, said "we've never bought these big bins to a field day that's not in Western Australia".
"So it's the first time we're bringing one to a FarmFest in Toowoomba," Mr Evenden said.
He confirmed GrainKing was hoping it would be sold at the Queensland event.
"It's a big expense getting it over there - we're prepared if it doesn't sell," Mr Evenden said.
"We'll probably keep it in Queensland until it sells, but selling it at FarmFest would be the best-case scenario."
It is not the first time GrainKing has undertaken such a task.
Last year it hauled a 300 tonne maximus bin, the biggest one in the world, to Victoria.
The herculean effort was something of a nightmare, according to Mr Evenden.
"We basically couldn't get through New South Wales, so we had go north to Queensland and back down, so we'll leave that kind of thing until we've actually sold one," he said.
