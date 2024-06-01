Farm Weekly
Motherbin's eastern trek nears its end

By Rhys Tarling
June 1 2024 - 8:00pm
A GrainKing Nyrex Maximus II 220t bin is headed for Elders FarmFest, Queenslands premier field day event.
GRAINKING's Nyrex Maximus II 220 tonne, 22 metre long mother bin is nearing the end of its 4000 kilometre journey from Cunderdin to Toowoomba, Queensland, just in time for Elders FarmFest that will be held next Tuesday, June 4 to Thursday, June 6.

