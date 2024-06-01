Farm Weekly
Farmscan boosts SprayerBarn WA business

June 1 2024 - 3:00pm
Jason (left) and Jo Orr together with Ray Gilham, also sales manager with Farmscan, at the Geraldton-based SprayerBarn WA business.
Northern agricultural region growers, as well as other operators and local communities, can look forward to enhanced spraying equipment support and access to a diverse range of allied supplies following the acquisition of SprayerBarn WA by a leading farm electronics group.

