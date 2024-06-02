Farm Weekly
Big launch soon for Deutz-Fahr Warrior

By Rhys Tarling
June 2 2024 - 3:00pm
Perth Power Tractors & Machinery salesman David Rogers said the Deutz-Fahr 8280 TVV Warrior would be part of a major launch soon.
Introduced to the market nearly three years ago, the Deutz-Fahr 8280 TVV Warrior 280 horsepower tractor is top of the range fare, according to Perth Power Tractors & Machinery salesman David Rogers.

