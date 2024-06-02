Big launch soon for Deutz-Fahr Warrior

Introduced to the market nearly three years ago, the Deutz-Fahr 8280 TVV Warrior 280 horsepower tractor is top of the range fare, according to Perth Power Tractors & Machinery salesman David Rogers.
"It's got all the latest features, and its functionality and ease of use has been well considered," Mr Rogers said.
"Your front PTO (power take-off), front three-point linkage, a 60 kilometre per hour gear box - it's got great tyre packages and wheel weights.
"It's also got an extended warranty, too, a three-year warranty for these ones over the standard two years for the other Deutz-Fahr tractors."
Mr Rogers said the 60 kilometre per hour gearbox was well above the standard 40km/h offering, which was a noteworthy addition.
"With farmers having multiple farms now, you need to be able to get over to the next farm quite quickly," he said.
The 8280 Warrior has a high front and rear lift capacity, with 11,000 kilograms on the rear and 5450kg on the front, and is fitted out with high performance dry disc brakes on the front axle.
Its engine is a Deutz Tier-3, 6.1 litre twin turbo 1126 newton metre maximum torque.
Moreover, the MaxiVision 2 suspended cab has numerous attractive features and is fitted out to make jobs as comfortable as possible, Mr Rogers said.
"There's climate control, double glazed windows at the back, nice carpeting, Trimble steering and bigger seats in the cab which can be adjusted for the individual," he said.
And with the cab being detached from the bonnet, heat, vibrations, and noises are greatly reduced and the driver's comfort is enhanced.
Mr Rogers said Perth Power Tractors & Machinery was working on throwing its full weight behind the Deutz-Fahr 8280 TVV Warrior in the coming months.
"For us, we've been here about seven months, so a lot of people don't know we exist, so the plan is to grow that market - it's a product that ticks all the boxes, and it's a good one," he said.
"But what we have to do is prove that to people and get it out there.
"We're going to get the full product range and then we'll begin a massive advertising campaign and there'll be some great specials."
Mr Rogers went on to explain that campaign, the focus would shift to establishing remote support for the product.
"We're talking to different service companies that'll look after this product and develop it," he said.
"The real launch is yet to come but it's a beautiful tractor to drive."
