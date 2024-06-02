More hay cutting expected from Nullarbor

There is a chance another Nullarbor cattle station will cut hay and cart it to Esperance in coming months, after six consecutive years in drought.
Kanandah station owners Mark and Karen Forrester have recorded four times more than last year's average rain, with 485 millimetres falling in just four months.
"The rain has been a wonderful change and has certainly brought a spring back into everyone's step," Mr Forrester said.
"It has been fantastic, particularly for those who have not seen conditions other than what has been experienced over the past six years."
The drought first broke at Kanandah in January, when more than 100mm drenched the homestead and northern end of the Trans-Australian railway line in just 36 hours.
The Forresters' Balgair station, further east between Kanandah and Eucla, was also soaked by the centre of the low-pressure system.
Within two weeks, the area around Kanandah homestead, which was at its worst, sprung to life with green grass shoots and herbages.
Meanwhile six dams, five north and one south of the railway line, were filled and have since provided the station with 12-month water security.
Speaking to Farm Weekly at the time, Mr Forrester said he was confident there was more to come - and he wasn't wrong with 374mm falling over five days in March.
"A monsoon trough came down through the western part of the Northern Territory, over Sturt Creek, Lake Gregory and towards us," Mr Forrester said.
"The trough was very slow moving and when it reached the Nullarbor's pastoral area it just seemed to sit there and didn't go out much further.
"There was more rain than we've ever had in one event at Kanandah - the rain did not stop."
While the Forresters recorded similar rainfall at Balgair in 2011, water did not rise to the same levels seen in March.
Mr Forrester said, in vertical height, these levels would have been about a metre-and-a-half or 40-50pc higher than what had been experienced before.
"We were working on a pump in one of the dongas and estimated that, when it fully flooded, there would have been about a gigalitre of water sitting there," he said.
"And that was one of literally hundreds around the place.
"Interesting, that water was a bit over three metres deep and now that's all disappeared.
"All the water filtrated in and recharged the aquifer, which we are over the moon about."
Dry conditions forced the Forresters to progressively sell cattle from Kanandah and Balgair stations, with a 60 per cent reduction in the herd.
A large number of cattle were sold into the 2019 market, when prices were high and the drought started to hit.
Others were sent on agistment to properties in Toodyay, Wannamal, Darkan and Esperance in 2020.
The drop in numbers meant 2800-head Murray Grey-Brahman cows with their calves were being run at Kanandah, compared to normal figures of 4000-4500 breeders, and 1200-head at Balgair.
Both stations are certified organic country - as such all of the cattle are certified and form the basis of the Forrester's 'Bardi Certified Organic Beef' business.
In a normal season, Balgair is run as a dry block where cattle are finished and bullocks turned regularly at 500-550kg.
However in the dry conditions they struggled to reach 400kg - this meant their average weight was right down.
Mr Forrester said this had damaged Kanandah and Balgair stations' regular organic supply arrangements, which flowed onto other partners in the supply chain.
"It did cushion the blow a bit, as the value was still pretty good because of that major increase in prices," he said.
"When Balgair receives a decent amount of rainfall, including average or better than average, it is an exceptional finishing block with tremendous production."
Fortunately, record-breaking rainfall has renewed confidence for Mr Forrester this year and he has started to capitalise on fodder growing across both stations.
Agisted cattle have returned to the northern end of Kanandah and more than 1000-head of store cattle have been purchased.
Weaners have also been carted from neighbouring property in Esperance, and will be fattened up under a share type deal.
"Esperance gets dry," Mr Forrester said.
"It is not what we would expect to do, but given the depressed market at the moment - and the fact we have feed and young cattle that need it - it makes sense to hang onto them or pick them up as they become available.
"Already we have seen improvements in condition - they will be as fat as whales by the end of the year."
With about 18 months of feed available, the plan is to continue buying in more cattle and holding onto them until they reach a size of value.
The Forresters have been chasing smaller store types, to ensure that it is economically viable to truck them to the Nullarbor Plain.
Mr Forrester said while the country did not respond as quickly as northern buffel country, it did hang on and grow for a lot longer.
"It does take longer to grow, but - unlike buffel country - we don't have a huge flush and then nothing," he said.
"The country will continue to improve for a while and a small sprinkle here or there during winter would be icing on the cake.
"The younger cattle would have never seen anything like it before, and now a lot of them have that much infront of them that they don't know what to do with it."
Mr Forrester said, similarly at Virginia station, there was a possibility of cutting hay at Kanandah this year for the first time in about a decade.
He said this would occur coming out of winter and into spring, when the grass has bulked up.
"We might even be cutting hay sooner rather than later, depending on whether or not conditions change at Esperance," Mr Forrester said.
"Principally it will be for our own farm, but if we can help out a few others too then that would be good.
"I know at the moment getting a hold of hay has been a bit of a challenge.
"Some of the livestock producers in agricultural parts of WA would have hay in reserve and they would need it - there's nothing in the paddocks at the moment.
"It is a desperate situation."
Mr Forrester is now looking forward to the Nullarbor Muster, which was due to be held in April but postponed after the floods.
The muster will take place from June 28-30 at the Nullarbor muster grounds, adjacent to Rawlinna townsite, in different conditions to what have been experienced in the past.
"There is still water across the road in a couple of places, but we have been monitoring those and their regression rate as such," Mr Forrester said.
"We are confident they will be cleared up and we will have the road in sufficient order for people to get out to the event.
"I don't however think we will be taking trucks over it for a while - not heavy trucks anyway."
