More hay cutting expected from Nullarbor

By Brooke Littlewood
June 2 2024 - 10:00am
The red dirt at Kanandah station is now booming with green feed, after this years recordbreaking rainfall. Photos supplied by Mark Forrester.
There is a chance another Nullarbor cattle station will cut hay and cart it to Esperance in coming months, after six consecutive years in drought.

