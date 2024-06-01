Historic South West home on offer

One of Mt Barker's landmark properties has gone on sale - offering the chance to own a beautifully presented home with an historic twist.
The four-bedroom, one-bathroom home sits on 7892 square metres and was used as the district's second hospital from 1928 to 1936.
It has been thoughtfully renovated to provide an easy living lifestyle.
Surrounded by well-maintained gardens and with more elbow room than your average suburban block, this property will appeal to anyone looking for a quality home.
Originally built in 1913 as a family residence for a local businessman, it reflects the grandeur of homes built in past times.
The exterior, local stone walls with cement pointing, create a characterful display that adds to the street appeal.
Inside the craftsmanship is displayed in the high ceilings, beautifully plastered walls and impeccable wood floors.
The rooms receive plenty of natural light through the Victorian windows.
The bedrooms have French doors onto the verandah.
Modern living is catered for in the kitchen and large outdoor entertaining areas.
The home has wood heaters and two airconditioning systems.
The shed and studio provide a great place to pursue your hobbies and interests - either mechanical or artistic.
There is plenty of room in the double garage/workshop, while an insulated studio offers a place for creativity and culture.
Buyers with families will appreciate having so much outdoor space for the kids to play and explore.
There is a large lawn for hitting/kicking balls and a natural bush area to wander through.
The mature gardens include large trees, fruit trees and vegetable beds.
A 23,000 litre tank with a pump reticulates the beds.
It is open to offers of more than $720,000.
