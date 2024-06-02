Farm Weekly
Elders announces a shuffle of key staff

June 2 2024 - 5:00pm
Brendan Millar will continue servicing the Margaret River region and will take on retiring agent Alec Willlams client base alongside Jacques Martinson.
The Elders South West livestock team has announced a shake-up in its ranks in the wake of longstanding livestock agent Alec Williams' retirement at the end of May.

