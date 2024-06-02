Elders announces a shuffle of key staff

The Elders South West livestock team has announced a shake-up in its ranks in the wake of longstanding livestock agent Alec Williams' retirement at the end of May.
Established livestock agent Brendan Millar has been with Elders for five years and will continue servicing the Margaret River region, taking on Mr Williams' client base alongside Jacques Martinson.
Mr Martinson commenced his career with Elders in 2020 and has spent the past four years servicing clients within the Busselton region.
His significant energy and drive has seen him grow his client base and the business significantly.
WA State livestock and wool manager Dean Hubbard said Mr Millar and Mr Martinson would make a formidable team in the Margaret River region.
"Brendan has been working closely alongside Alec for the past few years, and now with Alec's impending retirement, Jacques will move into that region," Mr Hubbard said.
"Brendan and Jacques will now work in unison, to continue to support the Margaret River client base."
Ben McColm joined the Elders South West team this month and has been appointed to the territory sales manager position at Busselton.
For the past three years, Mr McColm has been working with a live exporter, mainly in Western Australia, buying and preparing cattle for export.
Mr Hubbard said with this experience Mr McColm brings the ideal background and skillset to take on this role, with support from Mr Martinson, other South West team members and the State livestock network.
"Ben is very experienced within the cattle business, particularly from an exporting perspective," Mr Hubbard said.
"A good judge of livestock, I expect Ben will find the transition to agency quite comfortable and will be very well supported.
"Jacques will continue providing support in and around Busselton, while Ben transitions into the role."
In the Elders WA sheep network, existing livestock manager Jay MacDonald has accepted a role as territory sales manager for the Darkan client base and will remain in his current role as senior sheep auctioneer at weekly trade sheep sales at the Muchea Livestock Centre.
Mr Hubbard said the new team structure would deliver outstanding results for livestock producers across the South West.
"We are very fortunate to have such high quality young people like Brendan, Jacques, Ben and Jay in our business," he said.
"We have a young, energetic team, who are all excited about delivering results for our clients."
Elders has been operating in agricultural communities across Australia for 185 years.
