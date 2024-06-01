Perfect storm: a tough season and tough market conditions

Update - since this story went to print, and as of Thursday, Diane Rose had recorded a further 20mm.
While some farmers made a start to their broadacre cropping programs last month, others hedged their bets on dry sowing pasture in the hope for some rainfall.
Having not seen a decent drop for at least eight months - and with feed and water supplies running short - many have been eyeing off a long-awaited and much-needed break.
For fourth-generation Manjimup livestock producer Diane Rose, and others farming in the South West region, this season has been far from normal.
Ms Rose said current dry conditions were almost a replica of those experienced 14 years ago.
However unlike 2010, there is no available feed due to a poor previous growing season, selling prices are low and there are huge challenges in turning off sheep.
"There has been talk about it being dry and us (farmers) not being prepared, but it's not just the dryness that we are struggling with," Ms Rose said.
"There are other factors that have pushed the situation and the drought has exacerbated it.
"People have plans in place, they just haven't been able to fulfil them because of the current market conditions."
Ms Rose runs 90 cattle and 1500 Merino breeder ewes, which are mated to White Suffolk rams for a terminal crossbred lamb.
From November until the end of April, she recorded only 17 millimetres of rain and no more than 5mm in one fall.
Last month, 38mm over five days - with two warm days in between - provided some promise that fortunes could turn.
It was just enough to put a green tinge on paddocks, but not enough to feed livestock.
This year, Ms Rose made the decision to increase her pasture renovation program.
"In a normal year, we would renovate 50 hectares, already we have planted 70ha," she said.
"We will be looking at seeding a few more and will probably end up with around 100-120ha.
"We weren't confident in what was seeded from the previous pasture, after being so heavily stocked for so long, so we wanted to make sure something good was in the ground going forward.
"It is just a timing and management thing, that's why all the extra seeding while we can - if it gets cold we'll stop."
Ms Rose added, "a paddock would also usually be put aside for cereal, which would be harvested and fed out to sheep over summer.
"However, we do not have the space to do that, as we are overstocked".
Farming in a high rainfall area, Ms Rose runs sheep in smaller mobs, with the highest in one being 250 head, compared to what might be seen in regions like the Wheatbelt.
In recent weeks, she has moved to a confinement feeding system.
While the farm is not properly set-up for confinement feeding, sheep need to be taken off pasture paddocks, which germinated from last month's 38mm, for as long as possible.
"Even if we only get two weeks out of them in confinement it is better than nothing," Ms Rose said.
"Right now, you can see green in the paddocks, but there's nothing in it yet."
"The sheep are absolutely searching for it, so now is the time to get them off and give it some opportunity to get out of the ground."
To cope with the dry conditions and with no summer grass, Ms Rose has fed sheep a barley and lupin mix.
Once they were moved into confinement hay and straw was used to bulk them up.
Ms Rose said supplementary feeding costs had been worsened by the inability to move livestock.
Similarly to the weather, this is something that has been out of her control.
"We had 300 cull ewes that we had been trying to sell for seven months but could not for love nor money," she said.
"There was nowhere for them to go because there was no kill space.
"We couldn't risk sending them to the saleyards in case a buyer doesn't turn up on a particular day, you either have to truck them home because of no sale or pay a massive disposal fee.
"We still have 60 Merinos and 20 crossbreds that we haven't been able to shift yet."
What more could be done?
Ms Rose said it was about market continuity.
She said the Federal government's announcement that live sheep exports by sea would be banned had made this worse, with a large number of farmers looking to quit livestock at a time they normally wouldn't.
"The live export market needs to stay open and the government needs to realise abattoirs can't keep up when there is a large demand - they are full and flat out.
"Even when there has been trouble with northern cattle heading into Indonesian markets, they say 'oh well, that's OK, you have the southern market you can drop them into'.
"That then floods our market - there's always a cause and reaction."
Ms Rose said holding onto sale ready sheep for so long came at a hefty cost - and that's not just for feed.
She said having the extra animal onfarm put pressure on already bare paddocks, removing any residual cover.
"The longer they stayed the more likely it was that they'd need worming and lice treatments.
"However, not knowing if or when they would go meant we wouldn't use products we would use on our main flock - if applying anything at all - in case a booking opened up that clashed with the withholding period and export slaughter interval.
"It is a fine line to tread - risk them losing condition and sale appeal or spend more money on them for no reason."
On about five occasions this year, Ms Rose has had processors push back bookings by anywhere up to three weeks.
The cancellation of an airfreight booking, due to conflict in the Middle East, also made moving livestock difficult.
As a result of this, more money was spent on feeding those lambs in that extra time compared to what was eventually received.
"The number of people chasing pellets at the moment is phenomenal," Ms Rose said.
"Our local supplier, his phone is ringing off the hook, he can't keep up with the demand and he's having to turn people away that are chasing pellets.
"We could receive $130/head for finished heavy lambs, which sounds reasonable, but with the continual push backs we're currently at $70/head spent on pellets and we still have over 100 lambs unsold, likely requiring more pellets.
"It is not quite what we budgeted for when we started feeding and just another week's worth of pellets is significant."
Ms Rose said a freight subsidy would help open up the Eastern States' market further and offload excess stock.
She said it could also be expanded to include stock transported throughout WA, for example to saleyards where the price sold doesn't cover freight, and for trucking feed.
"Farmers have been able to cope in dry years previously because there wasn't the extra influence of markets and prices.
"We have been pushed into a really hard spot.
"We aren't going to send sheep to the saleyards because we are concerned we won't get a sale.
"If I was guaranteed that I would be able to get a sale and cover the cost of freight I would send them tomorrow, but I can't do that yet.
"I need that because I can't lose more money on my sheep, but at the same time I really need them gone."
