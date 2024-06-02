Farm Weekly
Evensong Farm wins annual challenge

By Jodie Rintoul and Kane Chatfield
June 2 2024 - 8:00pm
Evensong Farm, Serpentine, won this years Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge with a team of Red Angus-Blonde dAquitaine steers. Winners Agatha (fourth left) and Bert Veenendaal celebrated their win holding their trophy alongside Gate 2 Plate committee president Wayne Mitchell (left), Harvest Road general manager livestock Damian Barsby, Harvey Beef livestock data co-ordinator Tenille Barbetti and Bendigo Banks John Howard, Mt Barker, Rachael Nicholls and Andrew Murray, Cranbrook/Tambellup, Claudia Maw, Albany and Jason Price, Mt Barker.
A new name was added to the top of the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge honour roll when the results of the 2024 challenge were revealed at a presentation dinner in Albany last week.

