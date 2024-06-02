Evensong Farm wins annual challenge

A new name was added to the top of the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge honour roll when the results of the 2024 challenge were revealed at a presentation dinner in Albany last week.
Claiming top honours in this year's 10th anniversary edition of the challenge were Bert and Agatha Veenendaal, Evensong Farm, Serpentine, who have supported the competition for the past five years and never in their wildest dreams thought they could win.
So when their names were called out as the winners, it was a complete surprise and shock to them that their team of Red Angus-Blonde d'Aquitaine steers had ranked number one in the challenge.
A large crowd of beef producers and industry representatives gathered at Centennial Stadium to celebrate the challenges 10th anniversary and also to see 12 challenge entrants share in $17,750 worth of prize money.
A total of 54 teams were entered this year and for the first time all the teams consisted of steers only.
Competition was tight right through the top overall standings and measured categories with only the barest of margins separating the winners at times.
Concluding formalities was a fundraising auction of items generously donated by companies and local businesses with auctioneer Michael Lynch, Nutrien Livestock, Albany, raising more than $11,000 for Gate 2 Plate with 20 per cent donated to Regional Mens Health, while four cube roll packs from Harvey Beef equating to the value of charity steer 'The Duke' donated by Wayne and Evonne Mitchell, Mountain Valley Livestock, Narrikup, raised more than $4000 for the McGrath Foundation, Blaze Aid, Dolly's Dream and Care Flight.
Gate 2 Plate Challenge president Wayne Mitchell thanked everyone for their efforts, particularly the producers that entrust the commitee with their cattle.
"Without the cattle there would be no challenge," Mr Mitchell said.
"It has been great to catch up with our regular entrants along with six new participants this year.
"It is a big group effort and it wouldn't be possible without our entrants, all our generous sponsors and supporters and of course the committee.
"I can not thank all those involved over the past 10 years enough for what they have done to make the event it is today and we look forward to continuing to make this the premier feedlot challenge in WA."
Mr Mitchell said this year they made two major changes to the challenge and both were well received.
"The first was we changed the teams to steers only, consisting of three or four steers with the top three scored," Mr Mitchell said.
"We made this change on the back of feedback from entrants over the years who had told us they were not entirely happy about supplying a heifer.
"Just having steers also more closely reflects that it's mostly steers fed for the supermarkets in WA.
"The second change we made was we combined the main field day and the Schools Challenge into one day at Willyung Farms feedlot.
"The combined event was very well received and attended, which was great to see."
Mr Mitchell said all the entrants should be very proud of the cattle they entered.
"Visually they were a very even line and most met the processing specifications at the end of the 85 days on feed," he said.
"We hope you find valuable data for your enterprises from the results."
The competition is all about the performance for the cow/calf producer and the scoring system for the competition is based on factors that are measurable and influence profitability at each stage of the supply chain and eating quality, which is important for the consumer.
The teams this year were made up of three or four ownerbred steers (top three scores taken) which were all individually scored for their feedlot performance (50 points), processing performance (50 points) and MSA grading (25 points) before the points are combined to give a team a score out of 375 points.
There is also room for the teams to score bonus points in each section when they show consistency of performance within the group.
Also animals falling outside the key processor specifications for the MSA graded domestic market are not eligible to receive any points for any section and the team is not eligible for any bonus points.
The competition saw all teams again fed in the Willyung Farms feedlot, at Albany, for 85 days before they were processed at Harvey Beef.
When Bert and Agatha Veenendaal, who run 35 Angus, Red Angus and Blonde d'Aquitaine breeders, were announced the winners, it was a huge surprise for the pair and totally unexpected.
"We have only had our property for 5.5 years, so to win this competition is unreal and we are over the moon," Mr Veenendaal said.
"We can't believe it, we have entered the competition for the last five years and never thought we would win.
"The first time we entered we were very close to the bottom, last year we finished fifth overall and I didn't think we could do any better than that, so to win this year is unbelievable."
The Veenendaal's winning team consisted of initially four Red Angus-Blonde d'Aquitaine steers, with the top three animals combining for a winning score of 263.875 points.
The April 2023-drop calves, which were weaned in the last week of November, were sired by a Jutland Park Red Angus bull and out of Blonde d'Aquitaine cows based on Superior Blondes bloodlines.
It was the highest ranked team for feedlot performance with 109.909 points, 24th placed for processing performance with 95.691 points and 37th ranked for MSA performance with 58.275 points.
Individually, the three scoring steers ranked first, third and 33rd overall against their counterparts.
The steer, which individually ranked first overall in the challenge on 93.364 points, was the best performing steer in terms of feedlot performance with a score of 46.785 points, while it ranked 188th for processing performance on 26.8484 points and 58th for MSA performance on 19.731 points.
When it came to the team's third ranked steer it scored 88.760 points and it was placed first for processing on 36.612 points, along with 23rd for feedlot performance on 32.814 points and 129th for MSA performance on 19.334 points.
The team had an average daily gain (ADG) of 2.13 kilograms with individual ADGs of 2.39kg (highest ranked steer in feedlot), 2.14kg (highest ranked steer for processing) and 1.94kg to go with an average dressing percentage (DP) of 55.08 per cent made up of individual figures of 56.35pc 53.96pc and 54.90pc to register profits from the feedlot of $467.85, $328.14 and $303.11 respectively.
When it came to the processing and MSA side, the steers had hot scored carcase weights (HSCW) of 288.5kg, 266kg and 263.5kg, with eye muscle areas (EMA) of 65cm2, 84cm2 and 67cm2 and 5mm fats.
They had MSA indexes of 63.14, 61.87 and 61.47 respectively.
The team had an average intake weight of 313.67kg, while it averaged 495kg out of the feedlot.
Mr Veenendaal said the competition provides great feedback of the overall supply chain and it helps you see where you can improve.
"I love looking at the data you get from the competition as it gives you a good insight into what makes a good profitable path and we can always learn from the data," he said.
"The challenge allows you to compare your cattle with others and it also provides opportunities to interact and see how others do things in the industry.
"It is certainly a great learning tool and we are still on our learning journey."
Mr Veenendaal said he picked out this year's team by looking through his results from last year and seeing what did best.
The Carroll family, Rayview Park Pty Ltd, Albany, who run 800 Angus breeders and have entered the challenge every year since its inception, recorded its best ever result in the challenge, finishing in second place overall with a team of Angus steers recording 258.11 points.
All three steers were AI-bred and were by Arkle Paratrooper R11 and out of Angus heifers based on Coonamble bloodlines.
They were dropped in February 2023 and yard weaned in November, which meant they had been weaned for 65 days by the time they entered the feedlot.
The team also finished second for feedlot performance with a score of 109.750 points along with 41st for processing performance on 89.855 points and 31st for MSA performance on 58.506 points.
Individually two of the steers ranked in the top 10 (second and seventh overall) with scores of 90.619 and 85.81 points, while the third steer was ranked 34th on 81.682 points.
The steers that ranked second and seventh overall were also ranked in the same positions when it came to performance in the feedlot.
The team had ADGs of 2.36kg, 2.29kg and 2.18kg with DPs of 54.47pc, 52.17pc and 51.99pc to register profits of $404.39, $361.17 and $331.94.
When it came to the processing and MSA side of the competition, the steers had fat depths of 7mm, 15mm and 10mm to go with EMAs of 71cm2, 70cm2 and 68cm2 and HSCWs of 280kg, 289kg and 287kg.
Their MSA indexes were 62.56, 63.6 and 61.06.
The team had an average intake weight of 349kg, while it averaged 540kg out of the feedlot.
A second Rayview Park team of Angus steers, which were sired by Coonamble Q528 and out of mature Angus cows based on Coonamble bloodlines, finished 11th overall on 242.964 points.
These steers, which were March/April 2023-drops, scored 90.340 for feedlot performance (11th ranked), 93.533 for processing performance (27th ranked) and 59.091 for MSA performance (14th ranked).
The team had an average intake weight of 349.67kg, while it averaged 511kg out of the feedlot to give the team an average ADG of 1.90kg.
The team averaged 273.17kg for HSCW, 53.46pc DP, 67.33cm2 for EMA and 63.03 for the MSA index.
The three steers recorded profits of $296.04, $312.75 and $294.62.
Jarrod Carroll said the challenge was a good competition for the WA cattle industry for a number of reasons.
"It takes in all sectors of the industry and provides really good feedback on each sector," Mr Carroll said.
"There is no other competition in WA like it, where you can benchmark your cattle against others.
"But not only does it provide good feedback which you can use to improve your herd, it also brings everyone in the industry together at both the field day and dinner which is really important as well.
"Each year we enter two teams and one of them is always out of heifers, which allows us to see if we are on the right track with our new genetics.
"The Paratrooper bloodline was also a new one for our herd, so it was good to see how it stacked up in the challenge this year."
Narrikup producers Ken and Bonnie Ravenhill, Ravenhill Pastoral, rounded out the top three placings for a second year running with a team of Limousin-Angus cross calves that finished on 249.6 points.
The April-born team ranked seventh for feedlot performance (95.292 points), 22nd for processing (96.145 points) and 40th for MSA grading (58.163 points).
Individually one of the steers in the team ranked eighth overall and 18th for MSA performance, while the other two steers ranked 28th and 32nd overall, ranking 18th for processing performance and 15th for feedlot performance respectively.
The team had ADGs of 2.25kg, 2.11kg and 2.12kg, DPs 53.4pc, 52.84pc and 54.04pc to return profits of $329.01, $287.67 and $336.24.
They had fat depths of 5mm, 10mm and 6mm, EMAs of 68cm2, 68cm2 and 70cm2 and HSCWs of 259kg, 260.50kg and 274.50kg.
Their MSA indexes were 64.17, 60.74 and 61.11.
The team had an average intake weight of 314kg, while it averaged 495.33kg out of the feedlot.
The Ravenhill's team were sired by Morrisvale Limousin bull Q26 and out of their self-replacing Lawsons Angus blood female herd which has been reduced to 80-100 breeders for the planned expansion of their dairy milking herd to 2000 Friesian cows, WA's biggest dairy enterprise.
All Angus cows are synchronised AI'd to Angus bulls and backed up to Limousin bulls with select AI-bred Angus heifers forming the next crop of replacements, while top Angus bulls are retained to use over dairy heifers.
The April-drop beef calves were weaned earlier than normal this year in the first week of November and backgrounded on dry pastures for 40 days.
Mr Ravenhill said he largely selected the teams off the scales, drafting the steers two-ways with anything above average going one way and redrafting again to identify the better performing steers.
"I wound back my selection liveweight by about 25kg this year because we went over in weight last year so we are learning as we go," he said.
"Anything between the weight criteria of 290-320kg and having the highest weight gains from backgrounding were selected.
"I think they were doing 1.2kg per day just backgrounding and figured these would be the calves that would keep growing and the better doers.
"One of our Angus steers in the second group finished third overall individually for MSA performance showing the carcase traits reflect the Lawsons Angus genetics."
It was the Ravenhill family's third year of entering cattle into the competition and Mr Ravenhill thanked the committee, sponsors and the Lyon family for their efforts.
Wayne and Yvonne Mitchell, Mountain Valley Livestock, Narrikup, who have been entering the challenge since it started, recorded another top five finish when they finished in fourth place overall this year.
The team was made up of an Angus-Murray Grey, a Charolais-Shorthorn-Angus and an UltraBlack and they combined to score 248.332 points.
Not only did it take out fourth place overall, the team also finished first for MSA performance on 60.078 points, fourth for feedlot performance on 100.120 points and 45th for processing performance on 88.133 points.
The Charolais-Shorthorn-Angus steer, ranked fourth overall with 87.499 points, ranking second for MSA performance (20.881 points), sixth for feedlot (38.151 points) and 172nd for processing (28.467 points).
The team recorded ADGs of 2.13kg, 2.08kg and 2.05kg, DPS of 52.34pc, 52.9pc and 52.1pc with profits of $381.51, $329.65 and $290.04.
In the processing and MSA sections the steers had fat depths of 10mm, 16mm and 10mm, EMAs of 68cm2, 67cm2 and 68cm2 and HSCWs of 302.50kg, 282.50kg and 273kg.
They had MSA indexes of 66.82, 62.19 and 63.24.
The team, which had been weaned for 100 days, had an average intake weight of 370kg, while it averaged 545.33kg out of the feedlot.
The Angus-Murray Grey steer was by a Lawsons Angus bull and out of a Tullibardine blood Murray Grey female, while the Charolais-Shorthorn-Angus steer was by a Liberty Charolais-Shorthorn composite bull and out of a Angus cow carrying Lawsons bloodlines and the UltraBlack was by a homebred Brangus bull and out of an Angus cow based on Lawsons bloodlines.
The Mitchells also had a team of Angus steers, based on Lawsons Angus bloodlines, in the challenge and it finished eighth overall on 244.405 points.
This team scored 99.603 for feedlot performance (fifth ranked), 85.236 for processing performance (47th ranked) and 59.566 for MSA performance (fifth ranked).
The team had an average intake weight of 380kg, while it averaged 542kg out of the feedlot to give the team an average ADG of 1.91kg.
The team averaged 289.83kg for HSCW, 53.47pc DP, 67cm2 for EMA and 63.54 for the MSA index .
The three steers recorded profits of $357.82, $329.13 and $309.08.
Both groups of steers were the lightweight calves from the Mitchell's 2022 winter calving.
They were weaned in February 2023 and backgrounded on pastures in preparation for the competition.
Currently the Mitchells are running 400 mainly Angus and Brangus-Angus cross breeders which are mainly joined to Angus bulls, with the cows having an eight week calving and the heifers six weeks in June and July.
Mr Mitchell said there were real benefits for producers entering the competition.
"The challenge provides extensive feedback across sectors of the industry and a number of networking opportunities," he said.
"There has always been plenty to take out of the results including the benefits of crossbreeding with some of the less popular breeds."
The Pearce family, Talawa Grazing, Woogenellup, which runs 190 Angus and Gelbvieh cross breeders, rounded out the top five overall placings when it finished fifth with a team of March 2023-drop Charolais-Angus sired steers on 246.874 points.
The team of calves, sired by Quicksilver Charolais bulls and out of Angus cross cows sired by Carenda Angus bulls, finished second for MSA performance on 59.731 points, sixth for feedlot performance on 97.682 points and 43rd for processing performance with 89.461 points.
The team recorded ADGs of 1.86kg, 2.01kg and 2.05kg, DPS of 54.49pc, 53.33pc and 52.68pc with profits of $333.71, $322.61 and $320.50.
In the processing and MSA sections the steers had fat depths of 6mm, 9mm and 7mm, EMAs of 78cm2, 68cm2 and 68cm2 and HSCWs of 291kg, 280.5kg and 285.5kg.
They had MSA indexes of 62.24, 64.53 and 64.37.
Individually the steers overall ranked 19th, 27th and 35th.
The team, which was weaned for 35 days, had an average intake weight of 370kg, while it averaged 545.33kg out of the feedlot.
David Pearce, who farms with his wife Renee and father Bill, said he had entered the challenge eight out of the 10 years it had been running.
"We don't enter it thinking we are going to win anything, so it is nice when you do," Mr Pearce said.
"It is a good competition to see how your cattle perform against others and it is also interesting to see how different breeds and breed combinations perform."
In the feedlot section as previously mentioned, Evensong Farm, took top honours for best feedlot performance with its first placed overall team, while Rayview Park, was second with its team that placed second overall.
Third place for best feedlot performance went to a team of Limousins entered by the Nettleton family, Unison Limousins, Boyanup.
The Unison team scored 107.031 points for feedlot, with the steers ranking third, fourth and 52nd in the feedlot section.
These steers recorded profits of $391.70, $290.85 and $287.75 and had ADGs of 1.99kg, 2.20kg and 1.68kg.
The team had an average intake weight of 359.67kg, while it averaged 524kg out of the feedlot and had an average HSCW of 286.50kg.
Fourth place in the feedlot section went to Mountain Valley Livestock's team which finished fourth overall.
The top standing in the processing performance section was won by the Campbell family, AS & M Campbell & Son, Keysbrook, with an Angus team that scored 102.897 points.
Individually the steers in this team ranked second, 29th and 78th for processing performance.
The team had HSCWs of 255.50kg, 253.50kg and 238.50kg and fat depths of 5mm, 9mm and 8mm.
A second team of Angus steers from the Campbell family, finished in fourth place in the processing section on 101.873 points.
One of the steers in this team ranked 10th for processing performance.
The Campbell family has been a strong supporter of the Gate To Plate Challenge and have entered teams in the competition for at least seven of the 10 years.
The Campbell's two teams of Angus steers were bred on their own Cooara Angus bloodlines and were the middle to later drop calves from the March to May calving period.
The calves were yard weaned onto meadow hay and pasture for two weeks prior to entering the feedlot for the challenge.
Mr Campbell said he was pleased his calves performed so well in the processing section of the challenge.
"To me processing is an important part, the processors would be happy because the calves are high yielding and have the acceptable fat cover," he said.
The Howie family, SD & AW Howie & Sons, Manypeaks, finished in second place for processing performance on 102.127.
The Angus steers in the team individually ranked 28th, 40th and 25th for processing performance.
The team had HSCWs of 268.5kg, 253.5kg and 252.5kg and fat depths of 10mm, 10mm and 13mm.
Jeff and Kate Stoney, Stoney Enterprise, Gnowellen, were third in the processing section with a team of Black Simmental-Angus calves sired by their own Stirling End bulls.
The team, which finished 14th overall, finished on 102.079 points in the processing section and individually the steers were ranked 34th, 30th and 31st in the section.
The steers had HSCWs of 263kg, 260.5kg and 254kg while they all had a fat depth of 10mm.
Mountain Valley Livestock, as previously mentioned, headed the best MSA performance section with a score of 60.078 points with its team that finished fourth overall.
The team was headed by a steer that ranked second for MSA performance on 20.881 points.
The other two steers ranked 121th (19.434 points) and 53rd (19.763 points).
The three steers had MSA indexes of 66.82, 62.19 and 63.24.
Talawa Grazing's team, which placed fifth overall, collected second place in the MSA performance section finishing on 59.731 points.
The steers had MSA indexes of 62.24, 64.53 and 64.37 and individually scored 19.450 (116th ranked), 20.166 (10th ranked) and 20.116 (15th ranked).
First time entrants Josh and Caitlin Mead, Castleview Farm, Porongurup, finished third in the MSA performance section with a team of Angus on 59.725 points.
In the section the steers individually ranked 46th (19.813 points), 48th (19.806 points) and 16th (20.106 points) and had MSA indexes of 63.4, 63.38 and 64.34 respectively.
The team from the Mead's which finished on 239.617 points and ranked 13th overall was also named the best newcomer team for this year's challenge.
Fourth place in the MSA performance section was awarded to the Campbell family's Angus team which also finished fourth in the processing performance section.
The team from the Campbells scored 59.575 points in the section with the steers recording individual scores of 19.606 (86th ranked), 19.766 (50th ranked) and 20.203 (ninth ranked).
The steers had MSA indexes of 62.74, 63.25 and 64.65.
Mr Campbell said it was very pleasing their calves were rewarded for MSA performance which is strongly influenced by genetics.
"It's great feedback the calves are hitting the spot in the abattoirs and we are on the right track with our breeding," he said.
There were two more awards presented during the presentations and they were for the most improved team and the highest performing college/school.
The award for the most improved team went to the Gerovich family, RA & RE Gerovich, Albany, with a team that finished on 243.528 points and ranked ninth overall.
The team was made up of a Charolais-Murray Grey, a Black Simmental-Charolais-Murray Grey and a Charolais-Murray Grey-Black Simmental.
The group ranked ninth for feedlot performance (94.459 points), 40th for processing (90.685 points) and 34th for MSA (58.384 points).
The WA College of Agriculture - Denmark, collected the award for the highest performing college/school.
Its team which finished on 243.17 points and ranked 10th overall consisted of two Simmental-Angus steers and an Angus steer.
The team ranked 15th for feedlot performance (86.761 points), 16th for processing (97.903 points) and 27th for MSA (58.653 points).
Willyung Farms' Sandy Lyon said in his feeder report the challenge has successfully provided producers with data and knowledge to improve their production and breeding of cattle suitable to the grain finishing industry.
"The cattle presented to the feedlot have continually improved over the 10 years of the competition and they were a credit to all producers that entered," Mr Lyon said.
"I would like to congratulate all winners and competitors on the quality of cattle presented this year.
"The season treated the cattle well in the feedlot this year and as a result the cattle performed exceptionally well with an average profit of $167 per head providing a great result for competitors although the industry is going through some tough times.
"The feedlot performance of some cattle was hindered with Bovine Respiratory Disease (BRD) being a real issue, although cattle are vaccinated upon entry to the feedlot for it, I would encourage competitors in the future to pre-vaccinate cattle prior to entry of the competition to provide better protection.
"Bringing a large group of different cattle increases the risk of infections like BRD and even Pestivirus which can be fatal and affect performance."
The average weight of the steers entering the feedlot this year was 336.2kg and the average exit weight was 490.32kg to give an average daily weight again across all entries of 1.88kg.
Mr Lyon said it was also great to see a huge turn out at the challenge's biggest ever field day at Willyung Farms.
"The sponsors provided the best displays we have had and the presenters were top notch," he said.
The processor summary supplied by Harvest Road livestock manager Jonathon Green said as the competition transitioned to steers only this year and teams of four animals with the top three scoring in the competition, there was minimal historical information to compare from year to year.
The average HSCW for the steers this year was 256.02kg and it ranged between 186.05kg and 331.50kg, while average DP was 52.49pc and ranged between 46.98 and 57.53pc.
The average rib fat (coverage of fat on eye muscle) measurement was 6.4mm while the P8 fat depth of the carcase averaged 7.1mm with a minimum of 2mm and a maximum of 11mm.
This year there were two meat colour ungrades, while there were no fat colour ungrades.
The average EMA for the steers processed was 67.7cm2, while their MSA marble scores averaged 324 points.
In his report. Mr Green said Harvey Beef would like to thank all entrants, the committee and volunteers for presenting another exceptional competition.
"Harvey Beef along with the wider Harvest Road Group is pleased to see the continued success of the Gate 2 Plate Challenge and look forward to continuing to engage with Western Australian cattle producers," he said.
