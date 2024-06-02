Conservation paradise with beach access

Bremer Bay has become a sought-after destination in which to live or to visit during the school holidays or on long weekends.
The area is renowned as part of the Fitzgerald Biosphere, for orca tours and great fishing, and recent sub-division activity is increasing the availability of residential lifestyle blocks.
About five kilometres, as the crow flies, from the Bremer Bay townsite, 290 O'Dea Road offers even more space in which to spread.
The property is a 175km drive to Albany, but more excitingly, is also accessible by plane with a grass airstrip running adjacent to the entry road.
The road meanders through pristine native vegetation before you get to the warehouse/quarters.
It's not bad when you can jump in a plane in Perth and be at your secluded retreat within a couple of hours.
The property is set on 404.69 hectares and has more than 2.5 km of frontage to the coastal reserve on its southern boundary.
It abuts the Fitzgerald River National Park on its eastern boundary and has the picturesque Bitter Water Creek running through it.
The ocean is 1km from the warehouse as the crow flies.
There are several campsite areas and a direct access track to Dillon Bay Beach.
Imagine being able to nick down the back paddock and cast a line in the water at the beginning or the end of your day.
Alternatively, you could jump in a boat and glide down the creek until you reach the beach.
The owners have established a non-migratory apiary, trading as Kwongan Honey (kwonganhoney.com.au) selling seasonal, raw honey into WA.
The abundant banksia, yate and paperbark lead to them producing some world-class honey.
The honey is extracted using the latest Boutelje extraction equipment and cleaned using a centrifuge system, so no heat or filters are required.
The 300 square metre warehouse has been kitted out to a very high standard.
It is off-grid with solar panels, a battery and a back-up generator.
The warehouse provides a very comfortable base to live in and from which to explore the regional surrounds that are on offer.
Water is abundant on the property.
The average rainfall for the past four years is 574 millimetres.
There is a 200,000-litre water tank attached to the warehouse/quarters which is supplemented by two dams and a creek which runs into Dillon Bay.
An established, raised vegetable patch would entertain keen gardeners.
There is plenty of room to place additional raised garden beds or add to the existing fruit trees.
Half of the pasture area is leased to a neighbour to agist grazing sheep.
The owners have been revegetating the paddock area to re-establish the kwongan native vegetation of the surrounding bush.
The fencing is Ringlock on steel posts and the soil type varies between sand and sandy loams.
Nutrien Harcourts selling agent Joe Galantino is accepting offers of more than $3.6 million.
