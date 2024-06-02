More farms know their carbon number

Western Australian dairy farmers are leading the nation in having accounted for greenhouse gas emissions onfarm.
In early 2023, a Dairy Australia pilot program began in WA to identify barriers faced by farmers in understanding their carbon footprint, and develop solutions to support them in meeting the industry's 2030 emissions target.
Dairy Australia's development and regional adaptation lead Cathy Ashby provided an update on the first 12 months of the program at Western Dairy's 2024 Dairy Innovation Day this month.
Ms Ashby said the goal was for 80 per cent of the milk pool to know their carbon number by July 2024.
She said at 73pc the goal had almost been achieved, with a number of farms still on the books ready to take part.
"Currently the dairy industry contributes around 2pc of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions, predominantly through methane from livestock and waste.
"While this may sound small, it is not insignificant.
"The current estimate of Australia's green farmgate emissions is about 9.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in one year, with enteric methane contributing approximately 58pc of this figure."
At the start of the pilot in May 2023, around 11pc of dairy farmers had calculated their carbon number nationally.
In WA, this figure was higher at around 20pc.
Using the Australian Dairy Carbon Calculator (ADCC), farmers were supported through a one-to-one visit to calculate their businesses emissions.
The carbon calculator works by farmers entering data about their whole farm system components including number of livestock, milk production, annual diet intake of milkers, fertilisers, energy consumption and manure management.
The calculator is intended to give the user an understanding of the net greenhouse gas emissions emitted from their business, both in absolute terms and emissions intensity.
The calculator helps farmers explore how diet, herd or feedbase management, fertiliser and renewable energy can affect their greenhouse gas emissions.
Farmers can use it to benchmark emissions against others within their region or similar farming systems and work out reduction strategies that are best suited to their situation.
"The carbon calculator gives an analysis of where emissions are generated and to what extent across six different areas," Ms Ashby said.
"It also provides people with their emissions intensity in milk production separate from their meat production.
"This is the critical piece that isn't generated by other calculators, as it allows us to compare farms in a standardised approach across the entire country and internationally.
"It is really important because we need to be able to benchmark and show how we are tracking against, for example, the Americans and Europeans."
Results from Dairy Australia's Dairy Farm Monitor Project in the 2022-23 financial year reported that emissions intensity allocated to milk production in WA - once meat production was considered - remained similar to the previous year at 0.94 tonnes CO2 -e/t fat and protein corrected milk.
Emissions intensity is calculated by dividing total emissions by the amount of fat and protein corrected milk, standard of 4pc fat and 3.3pc protein.
Regional and farm variation was also observed over this period.
The Australian dairy industry's goal is to achieve a 30pc reduction in emissions intensity by 2030, from a 2015 baseline.
The 2021 Australian Dairy Industry Sustainability report found 94pc of Australian dairy farmers had implemented practices on their farms to reduce or offset their emissions.
So what can WA farmers do to reduce their carbon footprint?
Ms Ashby said energy efficiency was definitely one area where people can make small incremental changes.
She said the three main contributors of energy use in the dairy industry are milk cooling, harvesting and hot water.
"Milk cooling accounts for around 42pc of dairy's energy costs, which is quite significant.
"The emissions from the electricity generate about 6pc on average - it's small but it's not insignificant.
"By maintaining and improving plate coolers, machinery and exploring options by heat pumps to reduce water costs, farmers can save money and improve the emissions baseline.
"Through the process of accessing incentive grants and upgrading their electricity system, one farmer was able to reduce electricity costs by 30pc and make significant changes to their emissions."
More details of the pilot program will be released in coming months, when it has formally finished.
Next financial year Dairy Australia will be rolling out face-to-face workshops to support farmers in understanding their carbon number.
