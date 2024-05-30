WA and national wool market gains ground after losses

The Western Market Indicator (WMI) increased by seven cents per kilogram over two days this week with almost twice the amount of bales offered in comparison to the previous week's sale.
The increase in value was also experienced nationally, with the Eastern Market Indicator experiencing a rise of 7c/kg also.
The positive sentiment offers some light to woolgrowers after volumes of wool bales rostered have been gradually declining over the last few sale series taking values down the same path.
This week's market was once again small, with only 6313 bales offered in Fremantle and 5931 sold amongst a national total of only 31,383 offered and 29,726 sold.
The Fremantle markets a pass- in rate of 6.1 per cent, with 1.1pc withdrawn, while nationally 5.3pc passed in and 4.7pc were withdrawn.
The WMI closed the week at 1269c/kg,with the EMI finishing on 1137c/kg.
Nutrien senior account manager wool, Cameron Henry, said any lift in value was welcome.
"The market did finish off the Autumn season on a positive note, albeit only just," Mr Henry said.
"There seemed to be some welcome European enquiry which particularly helped the finer end of the market, with gains of up to 20c/kg clean.
"Mid micron fleece also fared well seemingly on the back of indent orders.
"Looking forward to next week there are only 27,000 bales rostered nationally, as Fremantle goes into fortnightly sales for the month of June.
"We will then be hoping to see a little more direction as quantities ease and we head into winter."
Overall there was a more buoyancy atmosphere in sale rooms, leading to increased buying pressure on all types.
A slightly better foreign exchange rate obviously contributed to the improved price returns for growers, while the lower volumes on offer affected manufacturers purchases.
The next three weeks will see the average sale week down to less than 30,000 bales per week, with the Western Australian wool selling centre at Fremantle not offering next week (week49) and also sitting out week 51 due to volumes not being sufficient enough to hold a commercial sale.
There are currently 27,499 bales expected to be on offer in Sydney and Melbourne.
Even If this full quantity is realised it will be the smallest sale since September 2020 (Week 13).
