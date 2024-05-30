Convoy hits Perth streets to oppose live sheep export ban

Western Australian farmers, shearers, truck drivers and agricultural industry representatives have headed for the streets of Perth this morning, as a show of solidarity against the live sheep export ban.
More than 1300 vehicles - including stock crates, trucks, utes and tractors - are taking part in the grassroots rally to deliver the same powerful message - stand with WA farmers and #KeepTheSheep.
Four convoys are travelling along separate routes through the central business district via main roads including Kwinana Freeway, Leach Highway and Roe Highway.
"We are sending a message to the Federal government to let them know we have had enough of not being heard," Livestock and Rural Transport Association WA vice president Ben Sutherland said.
"We aren't going to stand for their decision-making over dirty deals done to get into power."
The rally is set to culminate at a final meeting point today, where the industry driven #KeepTheSheep campaign will be officially launched.
Some people have travelled thousands of kilometres to be involved and have their voices heard, with banners fitted to vehicles making sure of exactly that.
"The rally is pushing the point that we have had enough and we are going to continue fighting this decision and legislation," Mr Sutherland said.
"Already there are quite a few conversations being had, where people are starting to listen and understand the seriousness of this decision."
Mr Sutherland reminded the public that the federal government's plan to ban live sheep exports by sea would not only affect farmers.
Shearers, truck drivers, feed millers, veterinarians, livestock agents, woolbrokers, schools, sporting clubs, community groups - and every single person directly and indirectly linked to the trade - would also suffer.
He said by phasing out live export, the government was essentially phasing out country towns.
"The live sheep trade is so important to us," Mr Sutherland said.
"It underpins our farming systems and creates thousands of jobs from the paddock to the time the animal departs Australia.
"Rural communities are going to be affected by this decision, no matter how big or small they are."
Mr Sutherland added, "I was transporting a load of sheep this week, and I looked across the seat at one of my daughters, who wanted to be part of the job.
"This affects her, it affects her mates - it goes right down to that sort of level.
"How is government not seeing this?"
