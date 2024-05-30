Farm Weekly
Home/Multimedia
Updated

Convoy hits Perth streets to oppose live sheep export ban

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
Updated May 31 2024 - 9:40am, first published 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the first images from the convoy in Perth. Pictures by Farm Weekly team.
Some of the first images from the convoy in Perth. Pictures by Farm Weekly team.

Western Australian farmers, shearers, truck drivers and agricultural industry representatives have headed for the streets of Perth this morning, as a show of solidarity against the live sheep export ban.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

More from Legacy redirect multimedia

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.