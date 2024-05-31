Government has "no idea what is going on"

"We have had enough of being told what to do and we are here to stand up and fight."
That was the blunt message from Peter Warburton, Warby's Transport, driver of one of the lead trucks in today's rally to launch the #KeepTheSheep campaign.
Mr Warburton, who lives in Wandering, is angry with the Federal government's decision to phase-out live sheep exports by sea, by May 1, 2028.
"It has been told to us by people who have no idea what is going on that they are going to close the industry down," Mr Warburton said.
He said the idea of having farm vehicles and people from the bush driving through the city centre from four different locations was to let the government know they are not happy.
Mr Warburton said a lot of people didn't know what was going on, or what phasing out the industry would do for regional WA communities.
"This is to show them that the government that we have got now is not supporting agriculture or any industries," he said.
"And that is where we are now.
"Want their support to maybe even change a government and keep the farmers farming on their land."
Mr Warburton said the timing of the rally through the city centre was designed to not disturb too many people.
He said ending the live sheep export trade would be devastating for his business - and many others involved in the agriculture supply chain.
"We would lose a shearing team or the local shearing teams could go from four teams to three," he said.
Mr Warburton said the little towns were going to suffer and there would also be less volunteers in community groups, as well as for essential services such as St John ambulance.
A lot of people from regional WA have been part of today's convoy, including Chris and Leanne Wringe from Kirup.
"We are here to support the farmers of the State and try to campaign against the government and the silly decisions they have been making," Mr Wringe said.
"It's such a great turnout and shows how many people this is going to affect from the decisions that have been made."
The city echoed with the rumble of trucks and support vehicles as they made their way around Elizabeth Quay, along Riverside Drive and out across the Causeway before heading to Muchea for the official campaign launch.
Not even 48 hours since launch on online petition https://www.keepthesheep.com.au/petition there has been huge support - by midday today there were more than 21,000 signatures.
