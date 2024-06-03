Rainfall for the Mid West

The Bureau of Meteorology's rain radar showed on long line of heavy rainfall stretching from Jurien Bay to Manjimup on Saturday night, however much of the high rainfall totals were recorded in the South West over the weekend.
Donnybrook East recorded 58.6 milimetres of rainfall on Sunday, June 2, with Boyanup North also picking up 52.8mm throughout the day.
Bridgetown and Manjimup recorded just under 34mm of rainfall.
For the week (May 27- June 2), parts of the South West region recorded more than 100mm of rainfall, while other towns within the region recorded at least 60mm or more.
While most of the Mid West missed out on previous rainfall events, much more was recorded over the week.
Yesterday, Lancelin Defence recorded 37.8mm and Jurien Bay picked up 37.6mm.
Mullewa recorded 29.4mm, and the same was recorded in Badgingarra.
More rainfall totals (Sunday June 2):
Send in your pictures to perri.polson@farmweekly.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.