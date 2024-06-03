Farm Weekly
Home/News

Gala ball to help with patient support

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
June 3 2024 - 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Founder of Prostate Care Michelle Wright with her father, Thomas Wright. The two have dealt with cancer but have been through very different journeys.
Founder of Prostate Care Michelle Wright with her father, Thomas Wright. The two have dealt with cancer but have been through very different journeys.

When Bridgetown woman Michelle Wright was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, she was met with a flood of professional support during her treatments, but her father, Thomas Wright who was diagnosed with prostate cancer five years earlier, didn't receive anywhere near as much support on his journey back to health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.