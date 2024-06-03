Gala ball to help with patient support

When Bridgetown woman Michelle Wright was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, she was met with a flood of professional support during her treatments, but her father, Thomas Wright who was diagnosed with prostate cancer five years earlier, didn't receive anywhere near as much support on his journey back to health.
Ms Wright felt so inspired to close the gap between men's and women's healthcare support networks, that she recently launched Prostate Care, a charity which offers financial support to men dealing with prostate cancer who are undergoing treatment - which often comes with unexpected costs.
For men travelling from rural areas to major cities for treatment, these costs can add up quickly.
This year's International Men's Health Week will be celebrated from next Monday, June 10 to Sunday, June 16.To wrap up Men's Health Week, Prostate Care is hosting an inaugural gala ball on Saturday, June 15 at the Hyatt Regency, Perth, to fundraise for the cause.
"We're very lucky that sponsors and businesses are coming on board because they seem to understand what we are trying to achieve," Ms Wright said.
The Parisian themed event will feature testimonials, live music and dancers, as well as live and silent auctions.
"Then hopefully everyone will just hit the dance floor and dance the night away," she said.
One of Prostate Care's long-term goals is to have a bus which can travel around the regions and make it easier for men to complete Prostate Specific-Antigens (PSA) tests, which are imperative in monitoring the potential for cancer.
It's an idea which comes from mammogram buses, which are highly successful in getting women scanned for breast cancer and are used all over the world.
"The key to any illness is early diagnosis, it leads to better health outcomes," Ms Wright said.
There were plenty of barriers stopping men from getting themselves checked, but Ms Wright said it was also because men in rural areas were busy and prioritise the farm and their work before themselves.
"If he's got to choose between harvest or seeding, he'll go, "No I'll do it next week," and it just delays," she said.
The bus would come directly to rural communities and take away as many obstacles as possible.
"We think that if we can get a bus that will park out the front of somebody's farm and say, "We're here, come get your PSA tested, it's free," they'll probably do it no problem," Ms Wright said.
She said it was hard to step away from the farm to take a PSA test, but it would be even harder to be away from the farm for weeks at a time, to receive treatment.
"Farmers are so committed to growing their farm, their land, and providing for their family, it's such a big call to go seek help," Ms Wright said.
"Whereas for men in the metropolitan area, you've got a GP on every corner and you can get tested on your lunch break.
"It's very multifactorial and complex."
This is just part of the problem which contributes to the staggering statistic of 10 men dying from prostate cancer every single day in Australia.
Men in rural and remote areas are 24 per cent more likely to die from prostate cancer compared to those who live in the city.
About the same number of women die from breast cancer every day in Australia, however the marketing and fundraising generated is completely different to that for prostate cancer.
Ms Wright said it was because women were more comfortable with communicating their feelings and needs.
"It's usually after something has been done, for a man to come out and say 'I had my prostate removed,' for them to start talking about it," she said.
Ms Wright said it was important to her to advocate for men, like her father, who wouldn't otherwise voice their needs.
"My dad is sort of one of those old style guys, he'll grin and bear it and get on with it, but I have a voice and I can share his story, " she said.
The PSA test is a blood test which measures antigen levels in the body.
It doesn't provide a diagnosis, but it can be an indicator of a problem.
"It gives men a benchmark," Ms Wright said.
"If you're 35 and you've got a PSA of two, they can do a bit more testing and find out if that's normal for you, and then track that over time."
However she said some general practitioners (GPs) don't agree with or use PSA tests.
If the only GP in town won't offer a PSA test, this can be another roadblock in getting screened regularly.
Today, Ms Wright continues to be treated by her oncologist, while Thomas has reached a point where he can be monitored by his GP.
"I had support thrown at me, I had people ringing up and saying "Are you OK? What can we do for you?" she said.
"He hasn't had any of the sorts of experiences that I had.
"The access to support is completely different, to its detriment."
The aim of the Prostate Care Gala is to raise awareness for both the charity and the illness.
Ms Wright said she hopes attendees will see the gala as an opportunity to donate, get tested, or reach out to Prostate Care for support.
Since launching in September of last year, Prostate Care has reached about 300 people.
For more information, and tickets to the Gala, visit prostatecare.org.au/events.
