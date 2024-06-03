Darkan prepares for a night of nights

A group of six young women are hoping to ease the pressure, frustrations and worries of the Darkan community with a night to look forward to - an auction ball.
The Darkan Diamonds and Dust ball will be the first major event on Darkan's social calendar outside of Sheepfest, in more than a decade.
Event chairperson Alanah Boxall hopes the black-tie event will lift the spirits of the predominantly sheep farming community following an array of obstructive governmental decisions.
It's all in the name of supporting the local community, with 100 per cent of the proceeds of auctioned items will go back to clubs and groups, as well as Rural Aid, who have supported farmers during challenging seasonal conditions.
"Mental health is such a concern at the minute, it's on the forefront of pretty much everyone's mind when you talk to people," Ms Boxall said.
"We want everybody to dust off their frocks and suits, and just have a good time."
Ms Boxall said a lot of people in the area were having tough conversations about the future of their farming businesses and programs, and she wanted a fun and light-hearted event to take their minds off things.
"The country here is suited to all cropping, so with the potential that some farmers may go out of sheep will eventually undervalue and devalue the land," Ms Boxall said.
"We want to provide an opportunity for everybody to get off the farm, and out of the house, have a good night, and just take their mind of the situation that's happening in farming.
"Our town at the moment feels like it needs a bit of a boost.
"We don't have many social avenues for people in town," she said.
The event will be held at the Darkan town hall on July 19, and includes dinner, canapes and live entertainment.
"We think it'll be a really good night, Darkan is a very generous community," Ms Boxall said.
Tickets are on sale now.
For more information go to the Darkan Diamonds and Dust Ball on Facebook.
Physical tickets can be purchased from the West Arthur CRC.
