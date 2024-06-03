Farm Weekly
Home/News

Drought package funding goes to animal feed, water tanks

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
June 3 2024 - 6:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture from files.
Picture from files.

Recent funding from the State Government as part of a drought support package has allowed Rural Aid to deliver 64 tonnes of animal feed, 32 bales of hay, domestic water tanks, as well as counselling and financial assistance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.