Drought package funding goes to animal feed, water tanks

Recent funding from the State Government as part of a drought support package has allowed Rural Aid to deliver 64 tonnes of animal feed, 32 bales of hay, domestic water tanks, as well as counselling and financial assistance.
Rural Aid was awarded $75,000 at the end of April, which has been used to support farmers affected by drought.
"Research shows that receiving these critical resources significantly reduces financial stress and improves mental wellbeing for farmers facing drought conditions," Minister for Agriculture Jackie Jarvis said in a statement.
Rural Aid also recently attended drought resilience events in the South West, offering support to families in Yornup and Manjimup.
"The Cook Government along with industry and the Dry Season Taskforce will continue to listen to farmers and monitor the situation," Ms Jarvis said.
"Rural Aid's proven track record of helping farmers through a range of support services makes them a valuable partner in helping our agricultural communities in this difficult time.
"The entire WA community is thinking of our farmers and hoping that as we move into winter there's some reprieve," she said.
Rural Aid chief executive officer, John Warlters said during tough times it's easy to wholly focus on the farm and the livestock, but farmers can't overlook themselves.
"Often at times like these the focus is wholly on the farm and the livestock - and that is understandable, given the priority producers place on the welfare of their stock," Mr Warlters said.
"However, these situations are stressful and challenging for producers and their families so access to professional, confidential support is especially important.
"Like everyone, we're hoping for a break in the season, but should that not be forthcoming we stand ready to support the WA Government's future efforts," he said.
